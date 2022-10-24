Read full article on original website
Related
Soup and Chili Fest still looking for teams and tasters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An annual favorite returns November 5, the Downtown Hutchinson Soup & Chili Fest. "Starting at 11 a.m., we invite the people to come downtown and enjoy our beautiful downtown," said Bob Ross with the Kiwanis Club. For $6, you can get a ticket and taste chili. We have teams that are competing for prizes and trophies. Come down and enjoy the downtown, enjoy the fall weather and taste some chili and soup and you'll be able to vote for the best."
Hutchinson teacher to retire after 59 years
If you ask John Brown, 80, where he is happiest, he'd likely say Hutchinson High School. After 59 years, he will finish his career with the Hutchinson School District in February 2023.
KWCH.com
Brush fire significantly damages Hutchinson home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) confirms a brush fire caused significant damage to a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Hutchinson near the 3300 block of E. 56th Ave. HFD said units responded to the scene and discovered heavy fire coming from outside the home and...
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Barton Co. officer among latest to graduate from KLETC
Twenty new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on October 21, 2022 in a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Angela Enriquez, with the Barton County Sheriff's Office, was among the graduating class. This graduation ceremony marked the 300th class to graduate from...
Remar: Quarter cent sales tax defeat would be 'devastating'
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jim Remar with Cosmosphere is clear. The funds from their portion of the quarter cent sales tax that is on the ballot Nov. 8 are vital to their operation. "This accounts for about 19% of our operating revenue," Remar said. "It's huge for us. It allows us to do programming, upgrades, upkeep of the facility, exhibits that the community gets to enjoy. Reno County residents get to go to the Hall of Space for free. Through the sales tax, we're able to continue to provide excellent programming to the community."
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/25)
BOOKED: Adam Hrabik on Rice County District Court charges for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, bond set at $1 million C/S. BOOKED: Shasha Kirksey on Central Kansas Community Corrections case, no bond set. BOOKED: Cory Akins on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended, bond set at $1,000...
