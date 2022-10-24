HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jim Remar with Cosmosphere is clear. The funds from their portion of the quarter cent sales tax that is on the ballot Nov. 8 are vital to their operation. "This accounts for about 19% of our operating revenue," Remar said. "It's huge for us. It allows us to do programming, upgrades, upkeep of the facility, exhibits that the community gets to enjoy. Reno County residents get to go to the Hall of Space for free. Through the sales tax, we're able to continue to provide excellent programming to the community."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO