Analysis by the Nebraska Farm Bureau shows drought has created more than $2 billion in economic losses in the state. Farmer Nathan Dorn of Firth says margins are tighter heading into 2023. “Yields were down and prices were up to make up for that. Having 50 percent of the crop is not the same thing as having 100 percent of the crop when you sit down at the end of the year and talking to the banker about the economic decisions you have to face.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO