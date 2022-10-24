Read full article on original website
His worst harvest in 40 years: Kansas farmer says drought stole most of his crops
Eastern Kansas farmer Keith Miller says he harvested the worst crops he ever raised in more than 40 years. “Soybeans were down in the 7-10 range. Milo was from the 20 to 50 (bushels per acre) range.”. Miller tells Brownfield the drought has persisted for more than a year and...
More rain needed
Missouri got some much-needed rain. World Weather Incorporated Senior Ag Meteorologist Drew Lerner says most of the state received anywhere from one to three inches of rain this week. He tells Brownfield while the precipitation will help improve soil moisture and replenish water sources, more rain is needed to break the drought. “Missouri will miss the next wave of moisture. It will come out of parts of Kansas and move south, through Texas. The southeastern part of the U.S.
Bumper specialty crop harvests offer opportunity
Irrigation has been critical for Michigan specialty crops this season as nearly 60 percent of the state has experienced some form of dryness. Molly Sears, Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics assistant professor at Michigan State University, tells Brownfield, “Yields, in general, are really high, it’s especially true in tree fruits.” “They had a cold, rainy winter but not a lot of freeze cycles and yields are astronomically higher than they were last year—apple production is up 68 percent,” she says.
Mississippi river levels still low, concern U.S. soy
Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek says Mississippi River levels at Memphis, Tennessee continues to be a problem for barge movement. “You’re only as strong as your weakest link. You eventually have to pass through that constricted area. These challenges at one link in the supply chain has an impact on the entire system.” NOAA says the river is still nine feet below normal at Memphis. Recent rains in Missouri helped boost levels to above normal in St.
Drought causes billions of dollars in economic losses in Nebraska
Analysis by the Nebraska Farm Bureau shows drought has created more than $2 billion in economic losses in the state. Farmer Nathan Dorn of Firth says margins are tighter heading into 2023. “Yields were down and prices were up to make up for that. Having 50 percent of the crop is not the same thing as having 100 percent of the crop when you sit down at the end of the year and talking to the banker about the economic decisions you have to face.”
Wisconsin farmers pleased with the harvest so far
Many Wisconsin farmers are pleased with harvest results this year. Raymond Dietrich from the Green Bay area is a dairy farmer who raises his own feed. “Some winter wheat that did okay. It wasn’t an excellent crop but it wasn’t a bad crop. We had alfalfa hay that we managed to get harvested on an excellent schedule, and so we have some excellent quality.”
Input prices continue to be high
North-central South Dakota farmer Troy Hadrick says input costs have been one of his biggest challenges this fall. “It’s kind of scary just how much diesel has jumped here recently,” he said. “Maybe a month ago we had diesel around $4.59 at the pump. That has shot up to $5.29.”
Choose Iowa grants return for 2023 cycle
Farmers in Iowa can apply for grants that will help them increase market access and diversify their product offerings. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig tells Brownfield more than $460,000 is available for farmers, businesses and non-profits. “The projects are capped at $25,000 each,” he said. “It’s a competitive process. We only want to fund the best projects that will have the greatest impact.”
Nebraska farmer says yields beat expectations despite drought, dust, fires, tornadoes
Northeast Nebraska farmer Anne Meis says she’s wrapping up the most challenging harvest ever. “I can’t remember a harvest where we haven’t had a rain break. We haven’t had any rain breaks since we started harvest. That’s unusual. That’s scary going into next year without any subsoil moisture.”
River system issues offer mixed marketings
Mississippi River backlogs have divided opportunities for farmers within the Corn Belt. Ag consultant Angie Setzer with Consus tells Brownfield basis levels have widened and are weaker than normal as low water levels along the river system have pressured grain markets. “You’re seeing a huge dichotomy kind of set up...
Naig says yields are better than expected
Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says he’s optimistic about this year’s corn and soybean crop despite widespread drought conditions. “We’ve definitely seen yield reductions because of that, but I have talked with a lot of folks that – even if they did see some yield reductions – are saying things like it’s better than expected,” Naig said. “We did have parts of the state that did see regular rain, and they are telling me about phenomenal yields.”
Wisconsin Farm Bureau awards Ag in Classroom grants
Eight Wisconsin schools are receiving Ag in the Classroom grants. A total of four thousand dollars in this round will support innovative core curricula initiatives that incorporate agriculture. Beth Schaefer is the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom coordinator. Schaefer says one of the unique programs funded by the...
Grain dryer fires are often a new challenge for firefighters
Kevin Heeg discusses grain dryers during a firefighter training exercise. A Wisconsin farmer says grain dryer fires are often a new challenge for fire departments. Crop farmers Kevin Heeg had a grain dryer fire in December 2019. He tells Brownfield most firefighters don’t deal with farm equipment very often, and farmers must often advise firefighters on how to get grain out of the burning dryer, pointing out what doors to open and what to take apart to fight the fire.
Local sheriff says farmers helped quell Sunday blaze, preventing major losses
A local sheriff says quick action by farmers helped prevent major losses from wildfires in Nebraska over the weekend. Lancaster County’s Terry Wagner says drought, extreme winds and low humidity sparked two large fires near the state’s capitol city of Lincoln. “Farmers in the area did a great job of, on their own, getting in their tractors and getting disks out and creating fire breaks around residences in that area.”
