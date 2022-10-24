ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Caruso Is the Outsider Los Angeles Needs as Mayor

A supporter of my organization sent a video he made driving around in downtown Los Angeles. Homelessness and crime are rampant. It is shocking to see the social chaos prevailing in one of America’s major cities. It is a hard pill to swallow to see the streets of downtown Los Angeles teeming with homelessness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AG Nessel, MVAA Director Adams Share Information with Military Members About Contaminated Drinking Water Settlement, Warn of Potential Scams

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Zaneta Adams partnered for a video to share important information about resources available to military members and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service, and to warn them about scammers who may try to exploit them for financial gain.
MICHIGAN STATE
Clean Water Act turns 50: Its history and structure in Michigan

“Water defines us in the state of Michigan,” said Phil Argiroff, assistant director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Water Resources Division. Argiroff spoke in an Oct. 4 webinar sponsored by EGLE in celebration of a half-century of the Clean Water Act, one of...
MICHIGAN STATE

