Rick Caruso Is the Outsider Los Angeles Needs as Mayor
A supporter of my organization sent a video he made driving around in downtown Los Angeles. Homelessness and crime are rampant. It is shocking to see the social chaos prevailing in one of America’s major cities. It is a hard pill to swallow to see the streets of downtown Los Angeles teeming with homelessness.
AG Nessel, MVAA Director Adams Share Information with Military Members About Contaminated Drinking Water Settlement, Warn of Potential Scams
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Zaneta Adams partnered for a video to share important information about resources available to military members and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service, and to warn them about scammers who may try to exploit them for financial gain.
Clean Water Act turns 50: Its history and structure in Michigan
“Water defines us in the state of Michigan,” said Phil Argiroff, assistant director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Water Resources Division. Argiroff spoke in an Oct. 4 webinar sponsored by EGLE in celebration of a half-century of the Clean Water Act, one of...
The St. Clair County ” Right to Life” round table discussion: Hosted by Joe Pavlov.
Joe Pavlov hosted two of his fellow Knights, Joseph Whitenight and Mark Kehoe in this round table discussion on Proposal 3. The Knights talk about the deception around planned parenthood and the ballot coming up in November. Why it is important to be informed on what Prop 3 will do...
Two weeks before Election Day, 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by Michigan voters
LANSING, Mich. – Two weeks ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8, more than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters and 771,967 absentee ballots have been submitted by Michiganders. A breakdown of absentee ballot numbers by jurisdiction can be downloaded online. Voters who already have an absentee...
