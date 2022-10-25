Read full article on original website
Northampton County seeks to add staff member to Veteran Affairs office
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County plans to add a staff member in its Veteran Affairs office, Director of Human Services Sue Wandalowski said. "There are just over 17,000 veterans in Northampton County," Wandalowski told County Council during a budget hearing Wednesday, and there is a staff of only two to help them. She wants to add a third.
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed
The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
LVPC considers chicken ordinance that attorney Asteak says overreaches, defies economic reality
Keeping chickens at home may be portrayed as healthy and earth-friendly, but the practice may not be for the faint of heart. At times, it may indeed be "fowl." Chickens are messy and they indulge in cannibalism. Then when they "retire" from laying eggs, there is no gravy train, just a soup pot.
Residents voice concerns over Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many roads and bridges in our area are in need of significant and costly repairs. Residents, officials, and first responders voiced their concerns during a Luzerne County Council meeting. A plea from a packed crowd at a Luzerne County Council meeting Tuesday night. Chief Mark Boncal of the Nanticoke City […]
Opponents to Phillipsburg warehouse urge council to wait for lawsuit outcome
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - It's a rush against time for opponents of a proposed Phillipsburg warehouse, which if developed, is currently set to be a cold storage facility. "We're standing right now in Delaware River Park, which is a state-funded, Green Acres open space park," said longtime Phillipsburg resident David Morrisette.
Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
'Gnomedom': Lehigh Valley nurse gets creative on TikTok
A Lehigh Valley nurse has a whole village to combat the stress of working in the medical field, and he's sharing that village on social media. Mike Ryan is a manager of nursing supervisors at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. It can be a stressful job to begin with, but it got worse with COVID.
New Imaging Department unveiled at UPMC Muncy
MUNCY, Pa. — UPMC Muncy in Lycoming County has undergone a bit of a makeover. Hospital staff unveiled the newly renovated Imaging department. "We spent a lot of time upgrading our equipment, the layout, to improve storage and how we keep things out of sight from our patients but still offer a nice environment that they feel comfortable in," said Jeff Kemmler, a manager at UPMC Muncy.
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Roundabouts projected for late 2024 finish
The wheels on the PennDOT trucks will keep going round and round for about two more years in the West End of Monroe County. That’s when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the roundabout project in Brodheadsville will be completed. The project, estimated at a cost of almost $19...
Five armed men arrested near Luzerne County school
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two incidents in two weeks at a Luzerne County High School. Five men are behind bars after police say they were trespassing on school property with weapons and a loaded gun. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Of the five men involved, court documents […]
Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes. Investigators from the IRS […]
'A modern-day lynching': Board member joins protest over fired Allentown superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local branches of the NAACP came together Wednesday morning to protest the firing of Allentown's superintendent, and a school board member was among the crowd. The biggest thing they're asking for is transparency. The only explanation from the school board so far is that John Stanford's departure...
Luzerne County administration posts staff vacancy report
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In a snapshot reading on Sept. 26, Luzerne County government had at least 211 vacant positions, according to a new chart added to county Manager Randy Robertson’s monthly division report. The report covers departments under the supervision of Robertson, county...
Northampton ready to silence the doubters in the annual 'Cement Bowl'
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Week 10 of the high school football season means one thing, rivalry week. Northampton puts their unbeaten mark up against Whitehall in the annual 'Cement Bowl'. For John Toman and his group, this game is more than just a rivalry. A perfect record in most cases is...
Student in police custody after having firearm on bus
PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
Allentown School Board set to appoint interim superintendent following John Stanford departure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District Board of Directors approved a separation and release agreement with Superintendent John Stanford and will now appoint an interim superintendent. Stanford's resignation is effective Oct. 28. According to the Allentown School District website, a special board meeting has been called by the Board...
