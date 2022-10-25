ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, PA

Northampton County seeks to add staff member to Veteran Affairs office

EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County plans to add a staff member in its Veteran Affairs office, Director of Human Services Sue Wandalowski said. "There are just over 17,000 veterans in Northampton County," Wandalowski told County Council during a budget hearing Wednesday, and there is a staff of only two to help them. She wants to add a third.
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed

The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
Residents voice concerns over Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many roads and bridges in our area are in need of significant and costly repairs. Residents, officials, and first responders voiced their concerns during a Luzerne County Council meeting. A plea from a packed crowd at a Luzerne County Council meeting Tuesday night. Chief Mark Boncal of the Nanticoke City […]
Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
'Gnomedom': Lehigh Valley nurse gets creative on TikTok

A Lehigh Valley nurse has a whole village to combat the stress of working in the medical field, and he's sharing that village on social media. Mike Ryan is a manager of nursing supervisors at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. It can be a stressful job to begin with, but it got worse with COVID.
New Imaging Department unveiled at UPMC Muncy

MUNCY, Pa. — UPMC Muncy in Lycoming County has undergone a bit of a makeover. Hospital staff unveiled the newly renovated Imaging department. "We spent a lot of time upgrading our equipment, the layout, to improve storage and how we keep things out of sight from our patients but still offer a nice environment that they feel comfortable in," said Jeff Kemmler, a manager at UPMC Muncy.
Roundabouts projected for late 2024 finish

The wheels on the PennDOT trucks will keep going round and round for about two more years in the West End of Monroe County. That’s when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the roundabout project in Brodheadsville will be completed. The project, estimated at a cost of almost $19...
Five armed men arrested near Luzerne County school

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two incidents in two weeks at a Luzerne County High School. Five men are behind bars after police say they were trespassing on school property with weapons and a loaded gun. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Of the five men involved, court documents […]
Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
Wilkes-Barre man sentenced for failing to pay payroll taxes

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been sentenced to probation and fined for failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in payroll taxes. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jason Cawley, 44 from Wilkes-Barre, failed to account for and pay nearly $400,000 in payroll taxes. Investigators from the IRS […]
Luzerne County administration posts staff vacancy report

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In a snapshot reading on Sept. 26, Luzerne County government had at least 211 vacant positions, according to a new chart added to county Manager Randy Robertson’s monthly division report. The report covers departments under the supervision of Robertson, county...
Student in police custody after having firearm on bus

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
