KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon hikers use blankets for overnight outings, though not a blanket of snow. Snowy conditions were the situation for a weekend Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) hiker rescued in the Diamond Peak Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest by Douglas County Search and Rescue. (DCSAR)
▶️ Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies
Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics. PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).
A Smile For Kids to provide free braces for Oregon Health Plan-eligible Central Oregon children
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Smile For Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides free and affordable braces to underserved kids in Oregon along with Smile Central Oregon, will provide free braces to eligible minors enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization Oregon Health Plan in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon.
Klamath County takes on ownership of Spence Mountain
Spence Mountain now belongs to Klamath County. “This was long overdue,” Commissioner Derrick Degroot declared during the weekly Klamath County Board of County Commissioners business meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25.
LOST HUNTERS RESCUED AFTER THREE DAYS IN WILDERNESS
RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. around 1:30 this afternoon. The hunters, husband and wife aged 72 and 68, were found after being out in the elements for three days and two nights. The lost hunters were successfully rescued by SAR personnel, friends, and family members. A SAR hiking team and K9 unit were tracking them when the lost hunters responded to the rescuer’s verbal calls. SAR personnel treated them on scene for hypothermia and minor injuries and prepped them for litter carry. Friends and family assisted SAR personnel with carrying them out to an awaiting Mercy Flights ambulance where they were transported to a local hospital.
Kimbler, Frank
Frank E. Kimbler, 70, died in Klamath Falls on October 12, 2022. He was born in Fresno, CA on December 5, 1951. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kolkow, Carol Ann
Carol Ann Kolkow Carol Ann Kolkow died in Klamath Falls, Oregon, October 19, 2022, at the age of 77. Born in Klamath Falls on April 13, 1945, she was the daughter of Jerry and Naomi Micka. She graduated June 5, 1963, from Malin High School. On June 6, 1963, she married the love of her life, Jim Kolkow. They settled in Malin, where they raised their two children, Cheri (Rob), and Greg. Carol worked for the Malin Potato Co-op as a truck driver for many years, as well as a few years for Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum. She was the proud grandmother of Jon (Jessi), Reanna (Adan), Keith (Jerred), Caroline (Simon), Matt, Rachel (Travis); great-grandchildren Esperanza, Vincente, Nate, Rosalia, Jameson and Logan. She is also survived by sisters Karen (Dave), Norma, and Nancy. Carol loved her family, hosting many family meals, both planned and unplanned. Carol enjoyed attending as many of the kids' sporting events as possible. She worked tirelessly maintaining her beautiful yard. She was a huge animal lover, taking in many strays and making numerous donations to the local Humane Society. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Malin Community Cemetery, at 2:00PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Malin Community Park.
