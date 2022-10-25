Carol Ann Kolkow Carol Ann Kolkow died in Klamath Falls, Oregon, October 19, 2022, at the age of 77. Born in Klamath Falls on April 13, 1945, she was the daughter of Jerry and Naomi Micka. She graduated June 5, 1963, from Malin High School. On June 6, 1963, she married the love of her life, Jim Kolkow. They settled in Malin, where they raised their two children, Cheri (Rob), and Greg. Carol worked for the Malin Potato Co-op as a truck driver for many years, as well as a few years for Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum. She was the proud grandmother of Jon (Jessi), Reanna (Adan), Keith (Jerred), Caroline (Simon), Matt, Rachel (Travis); great-grandchildren Esperanza, Vincente, Nate, Rosalia, Jameson and Logan. She is also survived by sisters Karen (Dave), Norma, and Nancy. Carol loved her family, hosting many family meals, both planned and unplanned. Carol enjoyed attending as many of the kids' sporting events as possible. She worked tirelessly maintaining her beautiful yard. She was a huge animal lover, taking in many strays and making numerous donations to the local Humane Society. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Malin Community Cemetery, at 2:00PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Malin Community Park.

