Greensboro, NC

nsjonline.com

College Basketball Preview: NC A&T joins new conference with new coach

For the third time in as many years, the Aggies are in a new conference. North Carolina A&T played one year in the Big South after leaving the MEAC before jumping to the Colonial this year. A&T will do it with interim coach Phillip Shumpert leading the way after Willie Jones was abruptly dismissed in mid-August.
GREENSBORO, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024

The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 1 spot in preseason Coaches Poll over No. 2 Gonzaga

After making a surprise run to the 2022 Final Four, North Carolina will begin the new season ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll. Released Tuesday, the poll features the Tar Heels in the top spot with a 23-5 edge over Gonzaga in first-place votes. No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky also received first-place votes from the 32 participating Division I head coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Andy Jaffe enjoys visit to Wake Forest

Clearwater Central Catholic (Fl.) safety Andy Jaffe stepped onto campus this past Saturday to watch Wake Forest thump Boston College and there was no surprise that he left impressed with the Demon Deacons. "(I) loved the gameday atmosphere," Jaffe told Demon Deacon Digest. "The s. tadium was great, fans were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Cain, Stanley leads Cats to victory

Myles Knox connects on a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against North Forsyth. Freshman Nate Akers recorded 10-tackles in his first career start on varsity. Orasha Graham (27) records one of his game-high 12 tackles against the Vikings. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News. KING – The...
KING, NC
thestokesnews.com

Page’s storied career ends

PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
KING, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman competes to be fastest pizza maker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We order pizza often because it’s not only delicious, but it’s also fast. At one pizza place in the Triad, an employee can make a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute! Kallie Daniel has a trophy from a national competition to prove it.  Daniel works at Marco’s Pizza in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Statesville High graduate, NC A&T student killed in Greensboro shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2021 graduate of Statesville High School was one of two persons killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro Police. Kaneycha Turner was identified by police as one of the victims. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student at NC A&T.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
GREENSBORO, NC
roaringbengals.com

Urban legends of North Carolina

Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
JAMESTOWN, NC
wunc.org

Comedian Darren Brand reflects on his blessings: the talent, the grind and the hustle.

Darren Brand is a North Carolina A&T alum who has become successful through his passion for comedy. Born and raised in Southern Pines, N.C. the small town could not contain his big personality. From working with the BET network to over 80 episodes on the Nick Cannon show, Wild 'N Out, he’s made a lane for himself as a comedian. He credits God for his natural ability to light up any room in addition to the success that has come with it. Brand sat down with Caitlin Leggett on Changing Channels for some self-reflection on how his grind paid off.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

