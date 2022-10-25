Read full article on original website
With college basketball two weeks away, here are three areas where Duke needs answers
Duke is currently without its top two freshmen in 7-1 Dereck Lively and 6-7 Dariq Whitehead. While neither injury is expected to keep them out for many games this season, the situation impacts Duke’s planning.
College Basketball Preview: NC A&T joins new conference with new coach
For the third time in as many years, the Aggies are in a new conference. North Carolina A&T played one year in the Big South after leaving the MEAC before jumping to the Colonial this year. A&T will do it with interim coach Phillip Shumpert leading the way after Willie Jones was abruptly dismissed in mid-August.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024
The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
How WSSU basketball helped football program land QB of the future
Bryce Jackson knew he wanted to attend an HBCU. The atmosphere at a WSSU basketball game helped make his decision easier. The post How WSSU basketball helped football program land QB of the future appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
NC A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth back in action after 2 years of pandemic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sunday, people have been flocking to Greensboro to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus. GHOE is back in full swing with more parties, football and tailgating for the 96th year. Concert venues and hotels have already seen the results. “NC […]
North Carolina A&T students don't want negative events to overshadow 'GHOE'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Homecoming is underway at North Carolina A&T State University and students and alumni a like are excited to come together and celebrate. "I just love it, I love the energy, the band, just everything I love it, it's an experience," Asia Hardison said. "It's just been...
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 1 spot in preseason Coaches Poll over No. 2 Gonzaga
After making a surprise run to the 2022 Final Four, North Carolina will begin the new season ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll. Released Tuesday, the poll features the Tar Heels in the top spot with a 23-5 edge over Gonzaga in first-place votes. No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kentucky also received first-place votes from the 32 participating Division I head coaches.
Andy Jaffe enjoys visit to Wake Forest
Clearwater Central Catholic (Fl.) safety Andy Jaffe stepped onto campus this past Saturday to watch Wake Forest thump Boston College and there was no surprise that he left impressed with the Demon Deacons. "(I) loved the gameday atmosphere," Jaffe told Demon Deacon Digest. "The s. tadium was great, fans were...
#GHOE Schedule of Alumni events for the North Carolina A&T Aggies homecoming week
North Carolina A&T State University celebrates its homecoming this week and it is sure to be wonderful event and wonderful event. This is that time of the year when the Aggies break out the fly gear, start frying fish and warming up the grill. Below is a list of events...
Cain, Stanley leads Cats to victory
Myles Knox connects on a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against North Forsyth. Freshman Nate Akers recorded 10-tackles in his first career start on varsity. Orasha Graham (27) records one of his game-high 12 tackles against the Vikings. Michael Mullins | For The Stokes News. KING – The...
Page’s storied career ends
PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
Winston-Salem woman competes to be fastest pizza maker
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — We order pizza often because it’s not only delicious, but it’s also fast. At one pizza place in the Triad, an employee can make a large pepperoni pizza in less than one minute! Kallie Daniel has a trophy from a national competition to prove it. Daniel works at Marco’s Pizza in […]
Statesville High graduate, NC A&T student killed in Greensboro shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2021 graduate of Statesville High School was one of two persons killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro Police. Kaneycha Turner was identified by police as one of the victims. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student at NC A&T.
Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream
LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
Urban legends of North Carolina
Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
Comedian Darren Brand reflects on his blessings: the talent, the grind and the hustle.
Darren Brand is a North Carolina A&T alum who has become successful through his passion for comedy. Born and raised in Southern Pines, N.C. the small town could not contain his big personality. From working with the BET network to over 80 episodes on the Nick Cannon show, Wild 'N Out, he’s made a lane for himself as a comedian. He credits God for his natural ability to light up any room in addition to the success that has come with it. Brand sat down with Caitlin Leggett on Changing Channels for some self-reflection on how his grind paid off.
NC A&T freshman killed in overnight Greensboro shootings that left 2 dead, 5 hurt
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were killed and five were injured in overnight shootings in Greensboro. According to police, the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Circle Drive, near East Bessemer and Summit avenues. Upon arriving, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. North...
