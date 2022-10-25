Read full article on original website
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Michelle Obama, Kristen Bell, and Gigi Hadid Are Turning to This Cozy Trend for Fall
Shop ribbed dresses, sweaters, and pants starting at $20 When the cooler seasons hit, it seems like the only things we want to wear are cozy sweatpants, oversized sweaters, and fuzzy boots. But unfortunately we have obligations like work and events that require dressing up. To stay comfortable and warm throughout the cold, finding clothes that feel like loungewear but look night-ready is key — and you can totally do that in ribbed fabric. Ribbed clothing feels incredibly soft, keeping you comfy and protecting your skin from harsh...
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Bustle
Bella Hadid Is Obsessed With Balletcore Style
As someone who tracks Bella Hadid’s outfits for a living, it would be pretty weird of me not to mention that she has been consistently rocking one specific aesthetic as of late. The supermodel has taken to sporting Mary Jane-style ballet flats, soft sweater sets, and leg warmers that look like they could very well have been plucked off the set of Black Swan. Yep, Hadid is steady embracing balletcore.
UGG Season Is Here! The 9 Best UGG Boots, Booties & Platforms to Buy for Fall
It’s that time of year again: UGG season is finally here! Dua Lipa showed off the pierced UGGs on Instagram last week, and Keke Palmer announced the official start of UGG season with a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Sept. 22. “It’s bright outside, the birds are chirping, and you want to know why? It’s UGG season, honey,” Palmer proclaimed in the video. The Nope star has owned over 50 pairs of Uggs, she recently revealed to People magazine. “UGG reflect my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody’s personal style because it’s universal.” Celebrities...
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Lori Harvey Levels Up Pilates Workout With Sleek Bodysuits & Flared Leggings In Gymshark’s New Elevate Campaign
Lori Harvey is leveling up her pilates game as the face of GymShark’s new Elevate collection. The campaign comes two months after the model and SKN by LH founder officially announced that she is one of the new faces of the brand. Designed to elevate your mindset so you can seize the Sunday in every day, the versatile range includes: studio sports bras, leggings and cycling shorts to style with fresh silhouettes such as flared leggings, all-in-one bodysuits, patterned pullovers, asymmetric tank tops and sleek zip-up jackets. Each piece is crafted from Gymshark’s new buttery soft RLSE with 75% recycled nylon made...
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
PopSugar
Megan Fox Stuns in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Front-Slit Pants
Megan Fox might just the queen of lace-up details, corsets, and slits, as she demonstrated while out to dinner in Brentwood, CA, on Oct. 24. The 36-year-old actor, who is styled by Maeve Reilly, opted for a white monochrome look by Anna October consisting of flared pants with a front zipper and slits that extended from the hips down to the ankles, fastened with delicate hook-and-eye closures; an ivory satin panel corset with side lace-up details; and a long leather Acne Studios trench coat with half-slit sleeves and buckles at the wrists.
msn.com
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers
Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots. The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by...
Jessica Simpson Packs A Punk Rock Punch in Leopard Platform Boots, Archive Chanel and Torn Denim
Jessica Simpson embodied ‘80s grunge glamour for her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon. Arriving for the occasion in Thousand Oaks, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a set of gray skinny jeans with distressed knees. Paired with the edgy denim were aviator sunglasses, a Pink Floyd T-shirt and a red leather trucker jacket. For a fashionable twist, Simpson carried an oversized leather tote bag from Chanel’s Egyptian-themed Pre-Fall 2019 collection; the metallic gold piece featured chain-accented straps, as well as a graffiti-esquie hieroglyph print. The shoe designer completed her outfit with layered gold and beaded rings, stacked bracelets...
Emily Ratajkowski Adds a Vintage Dior Minidress to Her Collection
Emily Ratajkowski is building quite the vintage collection, from the John Galliano newspaper-print dress she wore during New York Fashion Week to the Tom Ford-era Gucci fruit-covered shirt that she wore for a recent book signing. Now, the model-turned-author has added a new archival piece to her wardrobe: namely, a...
In Style
Gigi Hadid Declared the Start of Velvet Suit Season
If your calendar is already filling up with holiday soirées and you're sweating just thinking about what to wear, Gigi Hadid has a tried-and-true suggestion that just proved velvet is an end-of-year staple. During the 2022 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street, the model and mother arrived wearing a longline blue velvet suit with a double-breasted silhouette, an open white shirt, and wide-leg pants. She finished the look with white pointy-toe pumps, adding a bit of modern edge to the buttoned-up outfit and proving that anyone can wear white accessories whenever they want, fashion rules or not.
Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Lavender Leggings & Athletic Sneakers
Tia Mowry posted a poll on her Instagram story today accompanied by a video of the star standing before a large mirror in her vast closet. The question on Mowry’s mind? If her followers preferred working out during the day or at night. Clearly gearing up for her own workout, the former “Twitches” cast member wore a lavender workout set and athletic sneakers. The sporty set consisted of a cropped long-sleeve zip-up with a high neckline and high-waisted leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in...
