Lori Harvey is leveling up her pilates game as the face of GymShark’s new Elevate collection. The campaign comes two months after the model and SKN by LH founder officially announced that she is one of the new faces of the brand. Designed to elevate your mindset so you can seize the Sunday in every day, the versatile range includes: studio sports bras, leggings and cycling shorts to style with fresh silhouettes such as flared leggings, all-in-one bodysuits, patterned pullovers, asymmetric tank tops and sleek zip-up jackets. Each piece is crafted from Gymshark’s new buttery soft RLSE with 75% recycled nylon made...

10 DAYS AGO