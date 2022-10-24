ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Related
Student Life

Jack Nolan drafted to NBA G League

“The Santa Cruz Warriors drafted ‘Division 3 Curry’,” read the headline of a social media post from G League TV. The ‘Division 3 Curry’ has a name: Jack Nolan. And on Saturday, October 22, Nolan was drafted to the Golden State’s G League. He’s now Washington University’s second player drafted in history.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.

