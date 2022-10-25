ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat could acquire former playoff rival?

The Miami Heat may be looking to trade for a player who helped end their most recent NBA Finals run. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive this week who believes that the Heat may make a trade to upgrade their power forward spot. Deveney himself also suggests that Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma could be a target for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning'

The Miami Heat haven't started the season the way they expected. The dropped three of a four-game homestand and begin their first road trip Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forward Jimmy Butler spoke of the state of the team after Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. "We got to...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Raptors clamp down on Miami, top Heat 98-90 for split

MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put...
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Evan Mobley (22 points) helps Cavs drop Magic to 0-5

Evan Mobley scored 22 points and Jarrett Allen collected 18 points and 16 rebounds to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 103-92 victory over the winless Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Mobley made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and Allen sank 7 of 11 to send the Cleveland...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy