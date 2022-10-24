The talent of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a shrewd transfer strategy and the tactical genius of Luciano Spalletti... five reasons why Napoli have stormed to the top of Serie A and dominated their Champions League group

At this moment there is no team that can beat Napoli in Italy or in Europe.

Every coffee in the bars of the city smells beautiful, each dessert tastes better because it captures the positive energy of the fans and the city as a whole.

The 1-0 victory against Roma on Sunday night could be crucial in their hunt for the Scudetto and the dream of winning the league seems to have now turned into a realsitic proposition. Luciano Spalletti's team are finally in a position to aim for the Serie A title which they only got close to during the era of Maurizio Sarri.

Club president Auerlio De Laurentiis deserves huge credit for entrusting Spalletti with the task of setting up a team ready to compete for glory.

Napoli beat Roma 1-0 on Sunday to remain top of Serie A thanks to a Victor Oshimen goal

The Italian side are also flying in the Champions League, having won four games out of four

The departures of Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens, David Ospina and Fabian Ruiz in the summer have been immediately overcome thanks to a team that is as precise as a Swiss watch. Despite the high turnover of players, the same aggression, cynicism and ability to run for 90 mintues of Napoli remains.

In spite of injuries to Amir Rahmani and Frank Zambo Anguissa, Spalletti has still managed to build a top team with Juan Jesus in defence and with Tanguy Ndombele, who is still searching for full fitness.

At the moment, Napoli are even stronger than Antonio Conte's Juventus, Fabio Capello's Milan and Jose Mourinho's Inter of years gone by. They are a team that finally has a bench full of quality players and possesses strength and discipline throughout.

With the exception of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the team does not necessarily have star names but instead they have players who, feeding off the energy of the city, are currently playing to their full potential.

The "Olimpico" stadium in Roma looked like the "Diego Armando Maradona" stadium on Sunday and Napoli did not struggle despite visiting a tricky venue as they showed all of their spirit.

Below, Sportsmail takes a look at five reasons why Napoli are flying high in Serie A and the Champions League so far this season.

They are unbeaten in 11 Serie A league games and have won 11 in a row in all competitions

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia is perhaps the best signing in Italian football since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus and the Georgian's ability to keep calm and deal with the pressure has helped him to make such a magnificent impact on Serie A.

Kvaratskhelia has come from the cold of Russia to the heat of the city of Naples to become a top player and play against the best European players. His first target of adapting to Serie A has been reached but now Kvaratskhelia can increase his popularity even more by deciding the future of a city of over two million people and push Napoli to win the Scudetto.

It seems a matter of time until parents name their children after him and they adopt a similar haircut. His beard is very similar to that of characters in the TV series "Gomorra" - a style that is already in great demand by youngsters when they visit barbers in the city.

Kvaratskhelia is the best buy of all of the top clubs in Italy over the summer and is already close to becoming a superstar in Naples. He has already been linked with the top clubs in England and Spain but Napoli have no interest in selling the wonderkid at the moment.

He is valued at around €80m and it is highly unlikely he would be allowed to leave for anything less than that.

Georgian wonderkid Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a revelation since arriving in the summer

Luciano Spalletti

In Napoli they are used to coaches who wear the club tracksuit on the sideline and after seeing Sarri for many years now they have also discovered Luciano Spalletti's casual and superstitious clothing.

The man from Certaldo, who sooner or later will return to his farm in Tuscany to raise animals and make oil and wine, is the best Italian coach at the moment. Unlike Max Allegri, Simone Inzaghi and Stefano Pioli, Spalletti has overcame the struggles of losing four key players in a single summer and now he is the main architect of the side top in Serie A currently.

Being superstitious, dramatic and verbally aggressive, Spalletti is the classic Tuscan man who has found the ideal environment in Naples to play free-flowing football and is a disciple of legendary Italian coach Marcello Lippi.

Experienced Italian boss Luciano Spalletti has implemented a free-flowing style of football

Spalletti's superstition goes as far as living at the Britannique Hotel in Corso Vittorio Emanuele from the day he arrived as Napoli boss. He sees it as a strategic location because it is close to the centre of Naples and within easy access of the club's training ground.

He is a meticulous man who relaxes by having breakfast while watching the sea and planning tactics to get the best out of his side.

After losing Amir Rrahmani to injury, Spalletti called for more responsibility from the whole team and especially from centre-back Kim Min-Jae, and he has received an extraordinary response from the Asian giant.

Kim cost a third of what Juventus defender Gleison Bremer cost but to date he has been much better than the Brazilian. Against Roma Kim also started to speak Italian and English to guide his teammates to victory.

Spalletti has also developed a resillience and turned Napoli into one of the most exciting sides in Europe right now

A shrewd transfer strategy

The signing of centre-back Juan Jesus is perhaps the greatest example to demonstrate Napoli's ability to find the best players without spending much. When Spalletti proposed buying him, the Brazilian defender was free and hadn't played for several months.

It was a bold choice and a contract was signed for a wage of less than €1m per year. In the 1-0 victory against Roma, one of his former clubs, Jesus was one of the best players on the pitch as he dealt superbly with Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zaniolo and Andrea Belotti.

The Brazilian defender has settled well in the city and is determined to help the club to win the Scudetto. Compared to the aforemtnioned Bremer at Juventus, his performance was fantastic and his experience and tactical intelligence was on show throughout.

The former Inter defender proved to be one of the best performing players in all of Serie A last season and this year he has slotted in perfectly after replacing the injured Rrahmani.

Juan Jesus excelled during the win against his former club as he dealt with Roma's attackers

Victor Oshimen

Osimhen has enabled Napoli fans to forget about Pauolo Dybala after they wanted the Argentinian to join them in the summer. Dybala didn't play in the crunch fixture at the weekend due to injury and Oshimen showed all of his class.

The Nigerian forward is Napoli's key man at the moment and despite not being the most technical player, his speed and athleticism are his best traits. He took a blow from Chris Smalling but in the decisive moment he slipped behind the Englishman, and fired past Rui Patricio in the Roma net with an emphatic finish to win the match.

Osimhen is a dangerous player with pace, power but also clinicality, while he is good in the air. The consensus is that if he hadn't suffered with injuries so far this season he would the top scorer in Serie A, but with plenty of time left this season, few would put it past him to be the league's top goalscorer across the campapign.

Oshimen is a proven goalscorer and is enjoying a fine season after returning from injury

Kim Min-Jae

Kim is a physical defender who gives nothing away against attackers. At 190 cm and 88kg, he is a powerful presence at the back. But despite this, he is a very clean player - in his career he has collected only 25 yellow cards in 175 games and this demonstrates his great ability to control his movements and aggression.

He is a huge presence in defence for the Italian outfit and looks like an English defender of the 1950s. His physical strength is so impressive that he is frightening for opponents who line up alongside him in the tunnel.

The South Korean defender is inspired by Sergio Ramos and Fabio Cannavaro but soon dreams of emulating legendary Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Kim chose to live in Posillipo - a residential area overlooking the Gulf of Naples, not far from "Palazzo Donna Anna", in a house located on the sea with a private dock and access to the ocean.

Tongyeong, the hometown of Kim Min-jae, is also known as the "Napoli of South Korea" but going from 130,000 inhabitants to about 2.5 million fans in a single city is a big change. Kim's strength are his concentration and ability to think only and exclusively about football and he has begun his Napoli career in fine fashion.