Monroe Local News
Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday Soiree & BBQ Fundraiser Nov. 8 seeks volunteers
The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is having its Saturday Soiree on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2022. Soirees are the monthly family fun time – drop-in workshops are offered for all ages! Pottery project and other workshops to be advised. MWCA Saturday Soiree with fun drop-in workshops and also much-requested...
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
Fireworks signal the end of Diwali in Forsyth County
Fireworks light the sky in the United Kingdom to celebrate Diwali(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The sounds of fireworks rang out in Forsyth County neighborhoods on the night of Monday, Oct. 24 as thousands of residents celebrated Diwali, the Indian holiday known as the “festival of lights”
Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location announces tentative reopening date
(Forsyth County, GA) Customers used to satisfying their chicken sandwich cravings at the Chick-fil-A at The Collection at Forsyth - which closed on October 9 for remodeling - will not have to wait much longer. The restaurant has announced a tentative reopening date of Tuesday, November 1.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
Monroe Local News
Home Depot in Loganville is hiring
Home Depot in Loganville has several open job postings in the store and in distribution. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Home Depot career website on Oct. 26, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Vintage rides, cool drinks at Dawsonville Moonshine Festival
Dawsonville Moonshine Festival Thousands of people made their way to Dawsonville over the weekend. (Nelson Hicks)
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, October 28-30
Its Halloween weekend and there's plenty of family friendly and adult events in Rockdale and Newton County to celebrate.
Crews called to massive house fire in Cherokee County
CANTON, Ga. — A massive fire at a home in Cherokee County Wednesday night sent flames into the night sky. Cherokee County Firefighters and Canton Police Officers were called at 9:28 p.m. to a home on Glen Echo Drive in Canton to find the two-story structure with "significant fire involvement," officials said.
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
fox5atlanta.com
High-tech studios take over old Georgia Army base, looks to open in 2023
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It...
Trailer owned by Gwinnett County Cub Scouts stolen, leaving pack without supplies
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A trailer belonging to some Gwinnett County Cub Scouts was stolen from a church parking lot, leaving the group of 5 to 11-year-olds without all the supplies they have raised money to buy this year. “That’s not something kids should have to deal with,” said...
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman’s life....
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Operation Second Chance
Maui is an active girl who needs and active home. If you want to know about adopting her, reach out to the Gwinnett jail dog program Operation Second Chance.
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
