thechampionnewspaper.com
Trick-or-treating events planned for Halloween weekend
Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but plenty of trick-or-treating and other family-friendly events will take place during the weekend of Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. From parades to parties with tons of sweet treats, check out how these municipalities are celebrating Halloween:. Chamblee. The city of Chamblee will...
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
Monroe Local News
Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday Soiree & BBQ Fundraiser Nov. 8 seeks volunteers
The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is having its Saturday Soiree on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2022. Soirees are the monthly family fun time – drop-in workshops are offered for all ages! Pottery project and other workshops to be advised. MWCA Saturday Soiree with fun drop-in workshops and also much-requested...
iheart.com
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekend
(Forsyth County, GA) It was a big weekend for the new Cumming City Center as it hosted its first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and its first seasonal market. With large crowds in attendance on Friday and Saturday, the success of both events bodes well for the future of the City Center, even though the businesses, shops, and restaurants still haven’t fully opened.
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street in Stone Mountain Village this Tuesday
The city of Stone Mountain will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public. It takes place in the municipal parking lot located at 922 Main Street in the downtown Stone Mountain area. Note that this is the city of Stone Mountain — it is not Stone Mountain Park.
Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location announces tentative reopening date
(Forsyth County, GA) Customers used to satisfying their chicken sandwich cravings at the Chick-fil-A at The Collection at Forsyth - which closed on October 9 for remodeling - will not have to wait much longer. The restaurant has announced a tentative reopening date of Tuesday, November 1.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Vintage rides, cool drinks at Dawsonville Moonshine Festival
Dawsonville Moonshine Festival Thousands of people made their way to Dawsonville over the weekend. (Nelson Hicks)
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at one metro Atlanta location
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — If the one thing you’ve been wishing for from Chick-fil-A is a good, old-fashioned chicken wing, you’re in luck. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced Thursday that it is testing traditional bone-in chicken wings for a limited time at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge.
Gwinnett County is collecting feedback on next year's school calendar | Here are the options
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools is calling on the community to help shape the calendar for the next school year. The district has offered four calendar options with differing school year start dates, digital learning days, fall breaks, winter breaks, spring breaks and teacher planning days.
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
Monroe Local News
St. Anna’s Knights of Columbus Council receives Double Star Award
St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe has been a long-standing Parish in the community since 1951. In June of 2001, Father Daniel Toof became the Pastor of St. Anna’s, which at that time, was a mission church in the Arch Diocese of Atlanta. Before retiring this past June,...
Cobb County day care teacher wins hearts of thousands after ABC dance party viral video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — You know the phrase “Dance like no one’s watching.” For one preschool administrator, it’s teach like no one’s watching. Channel 2′s Heather Catlin spoke with a Mableton day care about a beautiful moment caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
