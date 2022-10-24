ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Trick-or-treating events planned for Halloween weekend

Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but plenty of trick-or-treating and other family-friendly events will take place during the weekend of Oct. 28 through Oct. 30. From parades to parties with tons of sweet treats, check out how these municipalities are celebrating Halloween:. Chamblee. The city of Chamblee will...
CHAMBLEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
iheart.com

Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia

This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Kimberly Bond

Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekend

(Forsyth County, GA) It was a big weekend for the new Cumming City Center as it hosted its first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and its first seasonal market. With large crowds in attendance on Friday and Saturday, the success of both events bodes well for the future of the City Center, even though the businesses, shops, and restaurants still haven’t fully opened.
CUMMING, GA
Red and Black

Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend

Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
ATHENS, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street in Stone Mountain Village this Tuesday

The city of Stone Mountain will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public. It takes place in the municipal parking lot located at 922 Main Street in the downtown Stone Mountain area. Note that this is the city of Stone Mountain — it is not Stone Mountain Park.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Red and Black

The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree

Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

St. Anna’s Knights of Columbus Council receives Double Star Award

St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe has been a long-standing Parish in the community since 1951. In June of 2001, Father Daniel Toof became the Pastor of St. Anna’s, which at that time, was a mission church in the Arch Diocese of Atlanta. Before retiring this past June,...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud

Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Wave 3

Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy