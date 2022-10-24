(Forsyth County, GA) It was a big weekend for the new Cumming City Center as it hosted its first concert at the Lou Sobh Amphitheater and its first seasonal market. With large crowds in attendance on Friday and Saturday, the success of both events bodes well for the future of the City Center, even though the businesses, shops, and restaurants still haven’t fully opened.

CUMMING, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO