Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
nwi.life
Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul
This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
laportecounty.life
JAY LENO TO PERFORM AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Jay Leno will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $79 to $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana metro for renters
Data released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition names the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area as one of the most expensive places to be a renter in the state. Greater Lafayette is tied with South Bend-Mishawaka for Most Expensive Area. Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana...
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to conduct perinatal loss memorial service
Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering comfort and support to families. who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or newborn with a memorial service. Remembering Our Babies will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. Franciscan Health...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Melissa Ashcraft
Since 2013, Melissa Ashcraft has been the owner of Transitions Equestrian Center in La Porte, Indiana. Transitions Equestrian Center (Transitions) is a horse boarding and training facility that has produced multiple famous horses, some even appearing in Netflix specials. Recently, Ashcraft has been exploring a new business idea called Bncheval. Bncheval is an upcoming company that sells cannabidiol (CBD) products for horses. Ashcraft chose the name Bncheval because it means good horse in French.
laportecounty.life
PNW Athletics announces Grand Opening of two Esport Arenas
One arena will be on the Hammond campus and the other will be on the Westville campus. Please join the Purdue University Northwest Pride for the Grand Opening of the state-of-the art Esport Arenas on the Westville and Hammond campuses. The Grand Opening events will feature remarks from PNW Chancellor...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Waving goodbye to homecoming at Michigan City
A breezy temperature of 48 degrees on October 7 in football stadium lights marked the end date of Michigan City High Schools (MCHS) spirit week. This spirit week was a remarkable success; all grade levels participated in the dress up days, and even the teachers and faculty took part in the pregame festivities.
WNDU
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
laportecounty.life
Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique raises funds for community programs & initiatives
The thrifty fashionistas of Northwest Indiana gathered at Avalon Manor on Thursday evening to take part in Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s bi-annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique. Hosted once early in the year in South Bend, and once in the fall in Merrillville, the event sees Goodwill...
Volunteers packing meals for the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon
Volunteers are helping to help fight hunger across the state as part of the 12h annual Million Meal Marathon.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Foundation board members host fundraising reception for Prenatal Assistance Program
Franciscan Health Foundation board members raised more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception aimed at matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution. “This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal...
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?
The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers
St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
casscountyonline.com
2022 Halloween events in Cass, Carroll, Fulton, Miami and Pulaski Counties
Last Updated on October 25, 2022 by Cass County Communication Network. Halloween is just a few days away and there are all kinds of events happening!. Check our calendars to find spooky and haunted happenings taking place in 2022:. CASS COUNTY. See the events on CassCountyCalendar.com. CARROLL COUNTY. See events...
