Sonoma County Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Herrington photo credit: Courtesy Sonoma County Office of Education A confluence of demographic trends, COVID impacts and rising costs are pinching many local school districts, likely forcing some tough choices. "The new normal is declining enrollment, learning to live with less students in the public schools, which means the revenue is going to be down. The new normal is, we have a local teacher shortage, a state teacher shortage and a national teacher shortage." That's Steve Harrington, Sonoma County's Superintendent of Public Instruction. In California, state revenue flows to districts based on...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO