ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
PURVIS, MS
KRCB 104.9

Declining enrollment pressuring school districts; some exploring consolidation

Sonoma County Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Herrington photo credit: Courtesy Sonoma County Office of Education A confluence of demographic trends, COVID impacts and rising costs are pinching many local school districts, likely forcing some tough choices.   "The new normal is declining enrollment, learning to live with less students in the public schools, which means the revenue is going to be down. The new normal is, we have a local teacher shortage, a state teacher shortage and a national teacher shortage."   That's Steve Harrington, Sonoma County's Superintendent of Public Instruction. In California, state revenue flows to districts based on...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy