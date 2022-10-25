Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
Declining enrollment pressuring school districts; some exploring consolidation
Sonoma County Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Herrington photo credit: Courtesy Sonoma County Office of Education A confluence of demographic trends, COVID impacts and rising costs are pinching many local school districts, likely forcing some tough choices. "The new normal is declining enrollment, learning to live with less students in the public schools, which means the revenue is going to be down. The new normal is, we have a local teacher shortage, a state teacher shortage and a national teacher shortage." That's Steve Harrington, Sonoma County's Superintendent of Public Instruction. In California, state revenue flows to districts based on...
Generous 11-year-old boy uses his birthday money to launch a food bank service in his garden shed
'Isaac's always been very kind-hearted. Anything he comes across he always wants to stop and help. It's massively helped with his confidence.'
Roll Up a Sleeve to Help Avoid Blood Shortage in Minnesota
The American Red Cross is asking you to donate soon to keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season. People of all blood types are needed, and this is a great time to make an appointment if you've never given blood before. As a 'thank you'...
