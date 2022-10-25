Read full article on original website
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
wrir.org
Halloween & Fall Fund Drive!
Tune into Handful of Brains Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio for a bunch of Halloweeny tunes and the Fall Fund Drive co-hosted by the lovely and talented Melissa Vaughn!. If you love hearing music you won’t hear anywhere else. If you love...
rvamag.com
Basking In The Colors At Maymont’s Garden Glow
This year marks the fifth annual Garden Glow at Maymont, an iridescent illumination of Richmond’s crown jewel. Featuring art installations by Alfonso Perez Acosta, Jeff Dobrow, and Kevin Aukward, this cozy fall ticket is a lightbulb of an idea for a date night or an evening with family and friends. Set against the tranquil center of the Japanese Gardens and the stately and rolling Italian Gardens, Garden Glow is a memorable adventure you won’t want to miss. It’s true. I went.
Why this Richmond Restaurant Week is so special for Shane Roberts-Thomas
Southern Kitchen is one of more than three dozen Richmond restaurants taking part in the first in-person Richmond Restaurant Week since the pandemic began.
Father on 'roller coaster' after losing daughter is now on 'bigger mission'
Lawrence Robinson, who lost his daughter to gun violence in 2021, is trying to bring fathers together who are going through similar situations.
'Scary' Richmond home prompts Problem Solvers call
Frustrated and scared over the condition of a neighbor's Fairfax Avenue home, Josephine Ogburn reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers hoping for results. She got them.
NBC12
‘A heart for people’: Woman’s reach goes beyond her church community
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For Laurie Amadeo, serving God means serving others. “She has a heart for people,” Mary Catherine Slaughter said of Amadeo, this week’s Acts of Kindness recipient. Amadeo is the worship ministry assistant and oversees all the audio and video equipment for Sunday service and...
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
wvtf.org
Social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, on telling the complete story of the slave trade
A new report out this week from the Equal Justice Initiative tells the full story of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Virginia – and Richmond – play an outsized role in that story. Bryan Stevenson is well known for his social justice work. His organization, the Equal Justice Initiative,...
Powerball jackpot soars to 5th largest in history, $700 million awaits lucky winner
As the nationwide Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed, so does it grow. The $700 million jackpot is now the fifth largest in the game's history.
The reason this retired RPD lieutenant thinks Gerald Smith stepped down as chief
With more than 45 years on the city streets, Marland knows law enforcement leadership and crime trends, calling the past two and a half years on the job some of the worst as far as rates of violence.
The warning this Prince George man is sharing after discovery of fire ants
Virginia's Office of Plant Industry Services is also working to stop the spread of the invasive species, whether naturally or through human actions.
Richmond student found dead in trash can, family wants answers
"We need answers. We don't have the answers," said Daytoria Durant, the stepmother of the victim. "Tamel was not a threat to anybody. It's confusing. It's a cycle. We are so distraught. We try to breathe and it starts all over again. I feel like I'm publicly drowning and my life is shattered."
Body found near downtown Richmond museum
A man's body was found on private property near the American Civil War Museum on Tredegar Street in downtown Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Brick House on the Boulevard to open in Richmond
Brick House on the Boulevard in Richmond will be a breakfast-and-lunch spot with service from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hundreds gather to honor life of 17-year-old found dead in Richmond trash can
The body of 17-year-old Tamel Durant was found on October 19 in a trash can Fairfield Court. Richmond Police said the Armstrong High School Senior had been shot to death hours earlier.
NBC12
Homeowner’s Halloween decorations double as warning for drivers to slow down
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amanda Kail and Pippa Holloway moved into this home on Semmes Avenue last year in July, but the couple says they didn’t have to wait until October for things to get scary. “Because we’re located right next to the light, and people drive really fast...
He vanished from a Richmond nightclub. His dad won’t stop searching for him.
Randall Collins vanished without a trace from Richmond, Virginia in April 2014. Now, more than eight years later, his father Rannie Williams reached out to CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
odaconline.com
Pierce Lambert, Hampden-Sydney, Fy.
Lambert, a first-year from Hartfield, Va., put together his best collegiate outing in helping one of two squads entered by Hampden-Sydney to first place in the team table at the H-SC Fall Invitational at The Manor. Lambert, playing on what is official noted as the Tigers "B" team for NCAA qualification purposes, finished in a tie for fourth overall at 6-over par 150 following two rounds of action at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville, Va. He opened with a 76 in round one and registered three of his five birdies for the tournament over the second 18 holes for a 2-over 74 on the par 72 layout st to 6,643 yards. His second round total matched his season-low posting, while his two-round 150 is four strokes better than any of his other 36-hole stretches this year. Lambert, who owns a 77.1 per round scoring average, helped the Tigers to first in the team standings by three strokes over a squad from Washington and Lee at 30-over 606 (305-301).
WRIC TV
Former Henrico teacher speaks out against teaching conditions
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After teaching for six years, one former Henrico High School teacher has switched professions due to issues in the teaching industry. Micah Fae Thomas taught English at Henrico High School and says she found her passion in teaching and interacting with students. However, she started to see flaws in the teaching profession throughout her experience. She says her reasoning for leaving had nothing to do with her students and staff. Instead, deeper systemic issues within the career field led her leave the classroom.
