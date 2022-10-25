ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrir.org

Halloween & Fall Fund Drive!

Tune into Handful of Brains Tuesday 7 – 9 PM on WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio for a bunch of Halloweeny tunes and the Fall Fund Drive co-hosted by the lovely and talented Melissa Vaughn!. If you love hearing music you won’t hear anywhere else. If you love...
RICHMOND, VA
rvamag.com

Basking In The Colors At Maymont’s Garden Glow

This year marks the fifth annual Garden Glow at Maymont, an iridescent illumination of Richmond’s crown jewel. Featuring art installations by Alfonso Perez Acosta, Jeff Dobrow, and Kevin Aukward, this cozy fall ticket is a lightbulb of an idea for a date night or an evening with family and friends. Set against the tranquil center of the Japanese Gardens and the stately and rolling Italian Gardens, Garden Glow is a memorable adventure you won’t want to miss. It’s true. I went.
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
odaconline.com

Pierce Lambert, Hampden-Sydney, Fy.

Lambert, a first-year from Hartfield, Va., put together his best collegiate outing in helping one of two squads entered by Hampden-Sydney to first place in the team table at the H-SC Fall Invitational at The Manor. Lambert, playing on what is official noted as the Tigers "B" team for NCAA qualification purposes, finished in a tie for fourth overall at 6-over par 150 following two rounds of action at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville, Va. He opened with a 76 in round one and registered three of his five birdies for the tournament over the second 18 holes for a 2-over 74 on the par 72 layout st to 6,643 yards. His second round total matched his season-low posting, while his two-round 150 is four strokes better than any of his other 36-hole stretches this year. Lambert, who owns a 77.1 per round scoring average, helped the Tigers to first in the team standings by three strokes over a squad from Washington and Lee at 30-over 606 (305-301).
FARMVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

Former Henrico teacher speaks out against teaching conditions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After teaching for six years, one former Henrico High School teacher has switched professions due to issues in the teaching industry. Micah Fae Thomas taught English at Henrico High School and says she found her passion in teaching and interacting with students. However, she started to see flaws in the teaching profession throughout her experience. She says her reasoning for leaving had nothing to do with her students and staff. Instead, deeper systemic issues within the career field led her leave the classroom.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy