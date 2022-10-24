Read full article on original website
Related
scaffoldmag.com
Bergmann goes electric on dumpers under 4t
German site dumper manufacturer Bergmann is going all-electric on its models up to 4 tonne capacity. The company, based in Mappen, Lower Saxony, used Bauma to launch several new machines in its electric range, including the 1.5 tonne capacity C802, two 800 kg models - the C901 SL and C301 L - and the 300 kg capacity C301 S.
scaffoldmag.com
Tobroco-Giant’s new equipment at Bauma
At the Tobroco Giant exhibition stand at Bauma 2022, the company is showcasing its new electric offering, a first glimpse of its new tracked skid steer and its new compaction range. A forceful presence on the stand is the G2700E, a newly electrified version of the G2700 series wheel loader.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
Gigantic, 70-Foot Nuclear Fusion Gun Could Change the World
For decades, scientists have used lasers and magnets to achieve nuclear fusion. One group is using sheer kinetic force.
scaffoldmag.com
Dingli returns to Bauma
Dingli has returned to Bauma with more than ten models across a range of new series on display. They include, the High Metre Modular Boom Series, offering nine models covering 36m, 41m and 44m working height, in electric, diesel and hybrid options. Another is the Hybrid Modular Boom Series; equipped...
scaffoldmag.com
Doka presents upgrade for Framax Xlife Plus
Doka says that they are responding to the evolving needs of the market by introducing a new system height to its Framax Framed Formwork range at bauma 2022. Framax Xlife plus is a tie-system designed for lightning-fast assembly and new accessories are said to make working on the formwork even more efficient.
gcaptain.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Fills Singapore Anchorage
By Elizabeth Low (Bloomberg) A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels...
scaffoldmag.com
BrandSafway earns 15 petroleum-industry safety awards
Fifteen BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams received Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on their safety performance in 2021. “We’re very proud of these 15 refinery and petrochem sites,” said Gabe McCabe, president of BrandSafway Industrial, Energy and Commercial. “In...
demolitionandrecycling.media
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
straightarrownews.com
General Dynamics introduces new AbramsX battlefield tank
If the U.S. military wants to maintain dominance on the battlefield, it’s going to need new tanks. Earlier this month, General Dynamics introduced the AbramsX tank, and it is powerful. Cameras mounted on the turret will give the crew a 360-degree view of the battlefield, both day and night....
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick
After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
scaffoldmag.com
Doosan reveals smart construction platform
On its stand at Bauma, Doosan has given visitors a first look at XiteCloud, a platform built for smart construction that enables users to manage multiple tasks at once. Described as an ‘All-in-One Platform’ by the company, XiteCloud is a part of Concept-X, an unmanned automated and integrated control solution for construction, quarrying and mining sites.
scaffoldmag.com
MyCrane enters US crane rental market
Dubai-based MyCrane has announced to visitors at global trade show Bauma that it is to launch in the US later this year. The crane rental firm, which provides a platform for businesses to simplify rental operations through an online portal, says the office in Houston, Texas, will be opened on December 1, 2022.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train Saturday with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen. The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct. The entire journey took over an hour. Rail enthusiasts lined the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) through the Alps.
electrek.co
US Special Operations tests American-made electric motorbikes for military use
Light electric vehicles have seen growing interest from militaries all over the world. Now the latest electric motorbike receiving its draft card comes from North Carolina-based electric moped builder Huck Cycles. Huck Overland enlists. The company recently shared news that its Huck Overland model is currently being evaluated by the...
Most Valuable Beer Brands in the World
When you’re in the mood for a cold one, what do you reach for? A cold, crisp Budweiser, perhaps, or maybe a rich, creamy Guinness? If either of those are your go-to, you’re not alone, because they’re two of the most valuable beer brands on earth. Americans love their beer, and the stats prove it. […]
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Comments / 0