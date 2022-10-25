Takeaways: Jabari Smith Jr. breaks out vs. Jazz, leads Rockets to first win of season
Prized rookie Jabari Smith Jr. wasn’t very efficient in his first three NBA games, but that changed in a big way in Houston’s 114-108 victory (box score) over Utah on Monday.
Playing as a starting center for the first time, Smith had 21 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots against the Jazz in 34 minutes, shooting 6-of-10 from the field (60%) and 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60%). He also made all six of his free-throw attempts, including four straight in the final 30 seconds to put the game away.
Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting (42.1%), while backcourt mate Jalen Green added an efficient 25 points and 3 assists on 9-of-16 shooting (56.3%) and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers (50%). Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 17 points and 4 assists on 7-of-14 shooting (50.0%).
It was the first loss of the 2022-23 regular season for Utah (3-1) and the first victory of the young season for Houston (1-3).
Scroll on for highlights, analysis, and postgame interviews from Monday night at Toyota Center. The Rockets return to action Wednesday as they conclude this brief home-and-home series with the Jazz, with the tip from Salt Lake City set for 8 p.m. Central.
