Takeaways: Jabari Smith Jr. breaks out vs. Jazz, leads Rockets to first win of season

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Prized rookie Jabari Smith Jr. wasn’t very efficient in his first three NBA games, but that changed in a big way in Houston’s 114-108 victory (box score) over Utah on Monday.

Playing as a starting center for the first time, Smith had 21 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots against the Jazz in 34 minutes, shooting 6-of-10 from the field (60%) and 3-of-5 on 3-pointers (60%). He also made all six of his free-throw attempts, including four straight in the final 30 seconds to put the game away.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting (42.1%), while backcourt mate Jalen Green added an efficient 25 points and 3 assists on 9-of-16 shooting (56.3%) and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers (50%). Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 17 points and 4 assists on 7-of-14 shooting (50.0%).

It was the first loss of the 2022-23 regular season for Utah (3-1) and the first victory of the young season for Houston (1-3).

Scroll on for highlights, analysis, and postgame interviews from Monday night at Toyota Center. The Rockets return to action Wednesday as they conclude this brief home-and-home series with the Jazz, with the tip from Salt Lake City set for 8 p.m. Central.

