Read full article on original website
Related
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
scaffoldmag.com
Doka presents upgrade for Framax Xlife Plus
Doka says that they are responding to the evolving needs of the market by introducing a new system height to its Framax Framed Formwork range at bauma 2022. Framax Xlife plus is a tie-system designed for lightning-fast assembly and new accessories are said to make working on the formwork even more efficient.
Remarkable new chip is fast enough to send the whole internet’s traffic once every second
Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology have created a superfast optical chip capable of transmitting the entirety of the internet in a single second. The chip, which is detailed in a new paper published in the journal Nature Photonics, is part of new experiments to push optical fiber communications to the next level.
scaffoldmag.com
Bergmann goes electric on dumpers under 4t
German site dumper manufacturer Bergmann is going all-electric on its models up to 4 tonne capacity. The company, based in Mappen, Lower Saxony, used Bauma to launch several new machines in its electric range, including the 1.5 tonne capacity C802, two 800 kg models - the C901 SL and C301 L - and the 300 kg capacity C301 S.
There Are 5 Basic Steps To Loading Your Dishwasher Correctly, And If You Aren't Doing These, Your Dishes Are Not Getting As Clean As They Should
Loading a dishwasher may not be so intuitive for some people — and some have never had the luxury of owning one(!), so here is everything you need to know.
scaffoldmag.com
Wirtgen Group debuts new machines at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wirtgen Group has unveiled a range of new machines in its lineup of crushers, pavers and compact milling machines at Bauma 2022. Under its Kleeman brand, and part of the new range of crushers is the Mobirex MR 130 (i) Pro, which the company has highlighted as a world premiere.
Comments / 0