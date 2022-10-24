Read full article on original website
Dingli returns to Bauma
Dingli has returned to Bauma with more than ten models across a range of new series on display. They include, the High Metre Modular Boom Series, offering nine models covering 36m, 41m and 44m working height, in electric, diesel and hybrid options. Another is the Hybrid Modular Boom Series; equipped...
Doka presents upgrade for Framax Xlife Plus
Doka says that they are responding to the evolving needs of the market by introducing a new system height to its Framax Framed Formwork range at bauma 2022. Framax Xlife plus is a tie-system designed for lightning-fast assembly and new accessories are said to make working on the formwork even more efficient.
BrandSafway earns 15 petroleum-industry safety awards
Fifteen BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams received Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on their safety performance in 2021. “We’re very proud of these 15 refinery and petrochem sites,” said Gabe McCabe, president of BrandSafway Industrial, Energy and Commercial. “In...
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
JLG Q3 sales up 23%
JLG’s Q3 2022 sales for the three months ending Sept. 30 increased 22.7% to $1.04 billion as a result of higher pricing in response to greater input costs and improved sales volume in North America, the company reported. “Supply chain disruptions remain our most significant challenge and continue to...
Bergmann goes electric on dumpers under 4t
German site dumper manufacturer Bergmann is going all-electric on its models up to 4 tonne capacity. The company, based in Mappen, Lower Saxony, used Bauma to launch several new machines in its electric range, including the 1.5 tonne capacity C802, two 800 kg models - the C901 SL and C301 L - and the 300 kg capacity C301 S.
MyCrane enters US crane rental market
Dubai-based MyCrane has announced to visitors at global trade show Bauma that it is to launch in the US later this year. The crane rental firm, which provides a platform for businesses to simplify rental operations through an online portal, says the office in Houston, Texas, will be opened on December 1, 2022.
Tobroco-Giant’s new equipment at Bauma
At the Tobroco Giant exhibition stand at Bauma 2022, the company is showcasing its new electric offering, a first glimpse of its new tracked skid steer and its new compaction range. A forceful presence on the stand is the G2700E, a newly electrified version of the G2700 series wheel loader.
New battery tech added to electric loaders
Finland-based manufacturer Avant Tecno has launched two electric compact loaders equipped with its new battery technology. Presented at the Bauma 2022 construction exhibition currently taking place in Munich, Germany, the Avant e5-27 and Avant e5-13 compact loaders are part of the manufacturer’s e-Series range and are variants its existing e5 machine - which is itself based the diesel powered Avant 500 series machines.
Remarkable new chip is fast enough to send the whole internet’s traffic once every second
Researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology have created a superfast optical chip capable of transmitting the entirety of the internet in a single second. The chip, which is detailed in a new paper published in the journal Nature Photonics, is part of new experiments to push optical fiber communications to the next level.
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — The federal government has outlined a strategy to try to protect an endangered species of whale while also developing offshore wind power off the East Coast. President Joe Biden's administration has made a priority of encouraging offshore wind along the Atlantic coast as...
Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train
GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train Saturday with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen. The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct. The entire journey took over an hour. Rail enthusiasts lined the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) through the Alps.
‘Historic demand’ fuels record results for United
United Rentals has reported record third quarter rental revenues of $2.73 billion, an increase of $455 million or 20% year-over-year. Total revenues for the three months ending Sept. 30 were $3.051 billion, resulting in United raising its full year guidance for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and gross and net rental capital spending.
