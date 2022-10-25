Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Matt Eberflus shares a postgame message to Bears: 'We’re a pretty good football team' when we execute
After a frustrating 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Oct. 13, the Bears on multiple occasions referenced the need to finish games that were within their grasp. They did that in a dominant 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough.
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
Cowboys Next Up: Scouting 3 Keys in Bears Over Patriots
The Cowboys got to watch “Monday Night Football” to scout upcoming foe the Chicago Bears. What did they see?
4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears
The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
Bill Belichick Says Bears ‘Outcoached' and ‘Outplayed' Patriots
Belichick says Bears 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick surrendered at the feet of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday night. The Bears defeated the Patriots 33-14 in an overwhelmingly large win for Chicago. Justin Fields and the offense put up a season-high...
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?
The Chicago Bears produced a statement win over the New England Patriots in the national spotlight, defeating Bill Belichick & Co. on Monday Night Football. The whole world saw the Bears' capabilities, including former President Barack Obama, who joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manningcast for a portion of the game.
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
Bears Shock the Patriots 33-14
BEARS AND PATRIOTS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Justin Fields' rushing TD and passing TD help end three-game losing streak.
WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast
Senator. President. Play-by-play man. Barack Obama is a jack of all trades, as we learned… The post WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Patriots Make QB Decision: Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe vs. Jets?
The question of whether incumbent starter Mac Jones or rookie sensation Bailey Zappe will get the start under center for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Recapping a Bears’ win vs Patriots on ‘The 9-Yard Line’
The Chicago Bears delivered a dominating performance in a win over the Patriots on Monday night, and we're looking back on that triumph on this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we check out the best plays and highlights of the victory on this edition of the show on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley.
Belichick could pass Halas on wins list when Pats face Jets
NEW ENGLAND (3-4) at NEW YORK JETS (5-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Patriots by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 3-3-1; Jets 5-2-0.
Sports World Reacts to Bailey Zappe Replacing Mac Jones vs. Bears
NFL fans were in awe watching the rookie QB ignite the Patriots offense after a sluggish start on Monday Night Football.
The Changing Face of Bears Offensive Line
Lucas Patrick injury could mean fifth different starting offensive line in Week 8 game with Dallas.
atozsports.com
Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans
In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
Cubs: Tyler Anderson’s high upside makes him a perfect fit
Lost in the shuffle behind superstar arms like Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw and others is another Los Angeles left-hander poised to hit free agency this winter in Tyler Anderson. You’d never know it unless you’re a Dodgers fan, but the southpaw had an ace-caliber year this season. The...
Yardbarker
Ayo Dosunmu rises to the occasion as Bulls’ starting Point Guard
Bulls guard, Ayo Dosunmu is proving to be a great fit as he locks down the starting role. Ayo Dosunmu, the starting point guard of the Chicago Bulls has so far justified Coach Billy Donovan’s confidence in him. The 22-year old Chicago native made his inclusion count as the...
