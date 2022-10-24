ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Idaho woman charged in kidnapping case takes plea deal

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

An Idaho Falls woman who was charged with kidnapping a woman and leaving her naked outside in freezing temperatures has accepted a plea deal.

Tabatha McKnight, 39, will plead guilty to burglary, accessory to harboring a felon, and witness intimidation. The charges are a reduction from those originally filed, which included first-degree kidnapping, grand theft and aggravated battery. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will drop charges against her for misdemeanor battery and assault.

The plea deal came just as a jury trial was set to begin against McKnight.

McKnight was arrested in April 2020 after police learned she and her co-defendant, Maddeline Ovard, had kidnapped a woman, beat her, stripped her naked and left her at Wolverine Canyon in Bingham County in late March with nothing but a sweater, a towel and a blindfold. Overnight lows at the time were near freezing.

The victim was found by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies four hours later.

The Idaho Falls Police Department learned of the kidnapping after a man reported he had received photos of the victim over Facebook with her face covered.

After she was located, the victim told police she was beaten for hours with brass knuckles.

Witnesses reported seeing the defendants, as well as a third, masked woman, kidnapping the victim when she was at a friend’s residence. Blood was found at the scene, according to court records.

Court records initially indicated McKnight and Ovard were motivated by a belief that the victim was seeing Ovard’s boyfriend.

During Ovard’s sentencing, however, the prosecution stated Ovard was likely tricked by McKnight and other involved parties.

Former Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said at Ovard’s sentencing that a man had asked the victim to claim $3,000 in casino winnings on his behalf because he was not allowed into the casino. The victim reportedly claimed the winnings, but never gave them to the man.

Spencer indicated this unnamed man may have been the ringleader of the kidnapping, though only Ovard and McKnight were charged.

The plea agreement reached in McKnight’s case states the prosecution will recommend no more than three years fixed in prison, with free reign to recommend any amount of indeterminate time.

The plea deal is nonbinding, meaning the judge can give a sentence outside of its terms without it being grounds for an appeal.

KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Idaho sheriff gets 3 years probation, 10 days in jail for threatening to shoot woman

BLACKFOOT — The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it on Tuesday. District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland’s door.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Documents shed new light on vape shop robbery

RIGBY — A 23-year-old Alabama man who allegedly stole more than $200 from a local company earlier this week has been officially charged. Nicholas Scott Adams is charged with felony robbery following the incident in Rigby. According to the affidavit of probable cause documents, on Monday around 4:40 p.m....
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for multiple wildlife crimes, banned from hunting for life

REXBURG — Brayden Froehlich was sentenced in District Court in Madison County Monday for multiple wildlife crimes including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife and one misdemeanor count for hunting with a revoked license. Froehlich’s initial 2-year license revocation stemmed from a prior prosecution in...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
KREM

Former Idaho sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail for assault

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A former eastern Idaho sheriff has been ordered to serve 10 days in jail and three years probation because of a 2021 confrontation with members of a church youth group. Seventh District Judge Stephen Dunn on Tuesday sentenced Craig T. Rowland, who pleaded guilty in August...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman sentenced after causing crash that killed motorcyclist

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist last year has been sentenced to probation. Caybrie DeGarlais, 20, was sentenced by Judge Wiley Dennert to unsupervised probation for misdemeanor inattentive or careless driving after accepting a plea agreement. DeGarlais was originally charged...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ksl.com

21-year-old man and juvenile arrested in connection with Idaho church vandalism

POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection with vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October, police say. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. He caused over $1,000 worth of damage, police say. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Name of Rigby robbery suspect released

RIGBY – Law enforcement are investigating an armed robbery at a Rigby business Monday afternoon. Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer says Nicholas Adam, 23, of Blountsville, Alabama stole more than $200 from Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street at 4:36 p.m. Adam had made a purchase...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested in Jefferson County following robbery

RIGBY – A man is in custody following a robbery in Rigby Monday afternoon. Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street was robbed about 4:30 p.m. The suspect “stole an undetermined amount of cash,” according to Fullmer. He did not...
RIGBY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man, juvenile arrested for vandalizing LDS church buildings

POCATELLO — A local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park on Oct. 14. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A minivan driving into oncoming traffic without its lights on crashed head-on into an SUV on Monday evening north of Chubbuck. The 7:38 p.m. wreck on Highway 91 near Tyhee Road sent the 25-year-old Chubbuck woman who was driving the minivan and one of the SUV’s occupants to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho State Police said. The crash shut down Highway 91 for over two hours. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party

POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
