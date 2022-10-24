East Idaho woman charged in kidnapping case takes plea deal

An Idaho Falls woman who was charged with kidnapping a woman and leaving her naked outside in freezing temperatures has accepted a plea deal.

Tabatha McKnight, 39, will plead guilty to burglary, accessory to harboring a felon, and witness intimidation. The charges are a reduction from those originally filed, which included first-degree kidnapping, grand theft and aggravated battery. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will drop charges against her for misdemeanor battery and assault.

The plea deal came just as a jury trial was set to begin against McKnight.

McKnight was arrested in April 2020 after police learned she and her co-defendant, Maddeline Ovard, had kidnapped a woman, beat her, stripped her naked and left her at Wolverine Canyon in Bingham County in late March with nothing but a sweater, a towel and a blindfold. Overnight lows at the time were near freezing.

The victim was found by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies four hours later.

The Idaho Falls Police Department learned of the kidnapping after a man reported he had received photos of the victim over Facebook with her face covered.

After she was located, the victim told police she was beaten for hours with brass knuckles.

Witnesses reported seeing the defendants, as well as a third, masked woman, kidnapping the victim when she was at a friend’s residence. Blood was found at the scene, according to court records.

Court records initially indicated McKnight and Ovard were motivated by a belief that the victim was seeing Ovard’s boyfriend.

During Ovard’s sentencing, however, the prosecution stated Ovard was likely tricked by McKnight and other involved parties.

Former Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer said at Ovard’s sentencing that a man had asked the victim to claim $3,000 in casino winnings on his behalf because he was not allowed into the casino. The victim reportedly claimed the winnings, but never gave them to the man.

Spencer indicated this unnamed man may have been the ringleader of the kidnapping, though only Ovard and McKnight were charged.

The plea agreement reached in McKnight’s case states the prosecution will recommend no more than three years fixed in prison, with free reign to recommend any amount of indeterminate time.

The plea deal is nonbinding, meaning the judge can give a sentence outside of its terms without it being grounds for an appeal.