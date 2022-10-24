ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seth Rogen's 'Sausage Party' Is Coming Back as a TV Show

Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is coming back -- as a TV show. The original 2016 R-rated animated movie followed a sausage who lives in a supermarket and goes on a quest -- along with his other food friends -- to discover the truth about what happens after groceries are purchased and leave the store.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
Jesse Williams Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

Only Murders in the Building is adding another big name to its growing roster of A-list stars. Jesse Williams is set to join season 3, ET has confirmed. The former Grey's Anatomy star will appear in a recurring role as what Hulu has described as "a documentarian with a particular interest in the case."
VH1, Paramount and Comedy Central to Premiere Six Holiday Films: See the Lineup

'Tis the season! VH1, Paramount Network and Comedy Central are joining in on the festivities, premiering six holiday movies across the three networks. VH1 will roll out four original titles every Wednesday, beginning Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 21, with films executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Gabourey Sidibe and Idris Elba, and starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Sidibe, Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Nick Cannon and Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Guidice.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson

Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
'Girls5eva' Rescued by Netflix for Season 3

The band is getting back together! Girls5eva is headed to Netflix. The musical comedy, which streamed on Peacock for its first two seasons, has officially been picked up for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Deadline reports Girls5eva was quietly canceled at Peacock after the second season wrapped in June.
Matthew Perry Apologizes for His Harsh Words About Keanu Reeves in New Memoir

Matthew Perry is apologizing to Keanu Reeves for an insensitive comment he made about the Matrix star in his memoir. In a recently released excerpt from his candid new book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry has a flippant remark about Reeves in the context of his friendship with the late River Phoenix.
'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)

Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
'The Masked Singer' Brings On The Muppets for a Wild Night With Two Big Unmaskings! (Recap)

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a fun, delightful and whimsical new episode featuring The Muppets and two brand-new singers. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were joined by guest panelist Miss Piggy, as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new contestants -- The Beetle and The Lambs -- as well as reigning champ Robo Girl.
Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'

The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
Martha Stewart Reacts to the Internet Wanting Her to Date Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart isn't planning on being Pete Davidson's next paramour. On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert reacted to the internet wanting her to date the Saturday Night Live alum. The unexpected duo became an internet favorite when they were pictured holding hands at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier this year.
Michael Kopsa, ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor, Dead at 66

Michael Kopsa, known for his work on TheX-Files and Stargate SG-1, has died following a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa’s ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, shared the news on Twitter. "The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 of a brain tumor," she wrote on Tuesday. "He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father."

