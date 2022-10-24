Read full article on original website
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
'The Crown' Star Jonathan Pryce Thinks the Season 5 Disclaimer Is 'Unnecessary' (Exclusive)
As anticipation builds for The Crown's return to Netflix with season 5, so have calls for a disclaimer to be added to creator Peter Morgan's historical drama clarifying that it is a fictional account of events involving the royal family. But one of the series' incoming stars, Jonathan Pryce, finds it all "a bit unnecessary."
'Fantasy Football': Marsai Martin Can Control the NFL in New Comedy -- Watch the Trailer! (Exclusive)
Marsai Martin is taking the field in her new film, Fantasy Football -- but not in the way you might expect!. TheBlack-ishactress stars as Callie, the daughter of an NFL running back, in the upcoming Paramount+ comedy -- and only ET has an exclusive first look at the trailer!. "I've...
Seth Rogen's 'Sausage Party' Is Coming Back as a TV Show
Seth Rogen's Sausage Party is coming back -- as a TV show. The original 2016 R-rated animated movie followed a sausage who lives in a supermarket and goes on a quest -- along with his other food friends -- to discover the truth about what happens after groceries are purchased and leave the store.
Michael J. Fox Shares His Idea for 'Back to the Future' Remake and Talks Christopher Lloyd Reunion (Exclusive)
In a time when reboots and remakes are all the rage, Michael J. Fox says he could definitely see new life for the Back to the Future franchise -- and he's even got a pitch!. "I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty," Fox told ET's Brooke Anderson during a recent sit-down.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Gets Release Date on Paramount Plus
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's Yellowstone prequel, 1923, has a premiere date. The upcoming series, which is the latest installment in the Yellowstone franchise, will kick off Sunday, Dec, 18 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. It will premiere the following day on Monday, Dec. 19 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Release dates for other international territories will be announced later.
Jesse Williams Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Only Murders in the Building is adding another big name to its growing roster of A-list stars. Jesse Williams is set to join season 3, ET has confirmed. The former Grey's Anatomy star will appear in a recurring role as what Hulu has described as "a documentarian with a particular interest in the case."
VH1, Paramount and Comedy Central to Premiere Six Holiday Films: See the Lineup
'Tis the season! VH1, Paramount Network and Comedy Central are joining in on the festivities, premiering six holiday movies across the three networks. VH1 will roll out four original titles every Wednesday, beginning Nov. 30 and running through Dec. 21, with films executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Gabourey Sidibe and Idris Elba, and starring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, Sidibe, Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Nick Cannon and Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Guidice.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Pet Name for Pete Davidson
Aladdin and Jasmine forever! Though Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split in August after nine months together, the former pair's romance is still playing out on season 2 of The Kardashians. In Thursday's episode, viewers saw Pete's sweet white roses and card for his then-girlfriend while she was appearing alongside...
'Girls5eva' Rescued by Netflix for Season 3
The band is getting back together! Girls5eva is headed to Netflix. The musical comedy, which streamed on Peacock for its first two seasons, has officially been picked up for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Deadline reports Girls5eva was quietly canceled at Peacock after the second season wrapped in June.
Matthew Perry Apologizes for His Harsh Words About Keanu Reeves in New Memoir
Matthew Perry is apologizing to Keanu Reeves for an insensitive comment he made about the Matrix star in his memoir. In a recently released excerpt from his candid new book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry has a flippant remark about Reeves in the context of his friendship with the late River Phoenix.
Machine Gun Kelly Wears Latex Corset Look, Attends Time100 Next Gala With a Fiery Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly isn't afraid to go bold when it comes to his fashion. The 32-year-old "Emo Girl" singer hit the red carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in an intense latex look. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore skintight black...
'Alaska Daily' Sneak Peek: Eileen Tries to Ease Tensions With Roz (Exclusive)
Tensions are still high between Eileen and Roz on Alaska Daily. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Thursday's episode, which features the fallout from Eileen's (Hilary Swank) decision to go behind Roz's back and seek help from her half-brother, Derek -- whom Roz (Grace Dove) has never met -- to further their investigation into Gloria's death.
'The Masked Singer' Brings On The Muppets for a Wild Night With Two Big Unmaskings! (Recap)
The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a fun, delightful and whimsical new episode featuring The Muppets and two brand-new singers. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, were joined by guest panelist Miss Piggy, as host Nick Cannon introduced us to two brand new contestants -- The Beetle and The Lambs -- as well as reigning champ Robo Girl.
'Tell Me Lies' Star Grace Van Patten Says 'Jaws Will Drop' Multiple Times During Season 1 Finale (Exclusive)
If you thought Hulu's dark and twisty drama, Tell Me Lies, was already a roller-coaster ride, according to leading lady Grace Van Patten, the season 1 finale promises to be even wilder. Adapted from Carola Lovering's best-selling 2018 novel of the same name, the series charts the tumultuous love story...
Matthew Perry Recalls His Crush on Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends'
The one where Matthew Perry tries to hide his crush! In a clip from his upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, the actor discussed his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. During a portion of the conversation, the chat turned to the actor’s career-defining role as Chandler Bing on Friends and the crush he had on his co-stars. More specifically, Jennifer Aniston.
Lili Reinhart Does Not Think She'll Be Invited Back to Met Gala After Criticizing Kim Kardashian
Lili Reinhart's Met Gala days may be over -- at least that's what she thinks. In a new interview with W magazine, the 26-year-old Riverdale star admits, "After going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back." Why? “I said a certain something," she adds, "about a certain person in a certain dress.”
Martha Stewart Reacts to the Internet Wanting Her to Date Pete Davidson
Martha Stewart isn't planning on being Pete Davidson's next paramour. On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert reacted to the internet wanting her to date the Saturday Night Live alum. The unexpected duo became an internet favorite when they were pictured holding hands at the White House Correspondents Dinner earlier this year.
Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday With Family Photo, Orlando Bloom Gushes Over His Fiancée
Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with her two loves! On Tuesday, the "Roar" singer turned 38 and had her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, by her side. "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," the birthday...
Michael Kopsa, ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor, Dead at 66
Michael Kopsa, known for his work on TheX-Files and Stargate SG-1, has died following a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa’s ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, shared the news on Twitter. "The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 of a brain tumor," she wrote on Tuesday. "He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father."
