Ravens release first injury report for Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens head into Tampa Bay on a short week for a Thursday night showdown against the Buccaneers. It’s going to be another stellar quarterback game between Lamar Jackson and future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady. The Ravens narrowly escaped with a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, while Tampa Bay lost to the Carolina Panthers.

With it being a short week, the Ravens released an estimate of the injury report after a walkthrough on Monday. Six of the nine players on the report did not practice, while guard Ben Cleveland, who was inactive on Sunday, was a full participant.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed how to manage injuries with two games in a span of four days, saying that it’s something to keep in mind from a management perspective. There will be more clarity on some of the players on the report as the week progresses as the team prepares to play on a short week.