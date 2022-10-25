Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Related
Love This Home or Build Your Own in Preston Hollow, The Choice Is Yours
Preston Hollow is perhaps one of Dallas’s most coveted neighborhoods. Among this quaint and well-curated community, you’ll find the perfect mix of mid-century charm and modern amenities with some of the largest lots around town. With a central location, this area offers easy access to uptown living and Highland Park shopping. Also, it’s a straight shot to Dallas Love Field Airport and is just seconds away from Dallas North Tollway.
Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location
Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth
H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
Work begins on $2.5 billion development where 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' stood
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a viral sensation in 2020 when the implosion of an 11-story building didn't go quite according to plan, leaving the core of the structure standing at an angle.People decided to take pictures with the leaning tower behind them. Some even painted pictures. Days later, crews were able to knock the entire structure down.Now more than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project that will cover the 27 acres on the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Haskell Avenue. The $2.5 billion mixed-use development is called "The Central," which will...
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
Don’t miss out on the best chicken fried steak restaurants around Fort Worth
Cow Town is known for many things, including Texas Christian University, The Stockyards, and barbecue, but you shouldn't forget about one of the staples of the south, chicken fried steak.
dallasexpress.com
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas
The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
Are Homeless People Living in The Storm Drains of North Dallas Neighborhoods?
A resident of North Dallas’ JanMar neighborhood awoke with a start a few weeks ago when the Ring doorbell camera app on her phone alerted her to movement just outside her front door. Most residents would expect something like a raccoon or even a coyote when checking the video feed at 3:30 a.m.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth, western DFW cities are running out of time to address looming landfill dilemma
This story is the first in an occasional series on how Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the western half of North Texas are confronting growing demands on waste services, limited landfill capacity and rapid population growth. The first fact Brandon Bennett learned after inheriting Fort Worth’s solid waste department in...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Thanks to Jane Seymour’s Urging, Forefront Living CEO Tim Mallad Makes a Big Discovery
It’s been a busy couple of months for Tim Mallad. First, as CEO of Forefront Living, Mallad is getting everything in place for his Dallas-based organization’s opening of its latest senior living community in Plano, The Outlook at Windhaven. And, in another realm, Mallad is in the middle...
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
papercitymag.com
Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite
Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography) Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson, Texas-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed...
Natural, organic grocery store Sprouts Farmers Market coming to East Mockingbird Lane
A new Sprouts Farmers Market is coming soon on East Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. (Courtesy Sprouts Farmers Market) Sprouts Farmers Market will open Nov. 18 at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 322, in the Hillside Village Shopping Center, according to its website. The grocery store features natural and organic products and fresh produce.
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
Comments / 0