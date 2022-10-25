ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love This Home or Build Your Own in Preston Hollow, The Choice Is Yours

Preston Hollow is perhaps one of Dallas’s most coveted neighborhoods. Among this quaint and well-curated community, you’ll find the perfect mix of mid-century charm and modern amenities with some of the largest lots around town. With a central location, this area offers easy access to uptown living and Highland Park shopping. Also, it’s a straight shot to Dallas Love Field Airport and is just seconds away from Dallas North Tollway.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kris Tee’s moves to new Lewisville location

Kris Tee’s in Old Town Lewisville moved to 502 E Purnell St. on Oct. 4. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Kris Tee’s moved to its new location in Lewisville on Oct. 4. The store relocated from its Old Town Lewisville shop at 102 W. Main St. to 502 E. Purnell St. The clothing store sells custom T-shirts, embroidery and local sports items. 214-222-4600. www.kristees.biz.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth

H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Work begins on $2.5 billion development where 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' stood

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The "Leaning Tower of Dallas" became a viral sensation in 2020 when the implosion of an 11-story building didn't go quite according to plan, leaving the core of the structure standing at an angle.People decided to take pictures with the leaning tower behind them. Some even painted pictures. Days later, crews were able to knock the entire structure down.Now more than two years later, work now begins on the massive development project that will cover the 27 acres on the northeast corner of Highway 75 and Haskell Avenue. The $2.5 billion mixed-use development is called "The Central," which will...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas

The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
papercitymag.com

Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite

Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography) Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
