Salem, OH

salemathletics.org

Salem Girls Soccer Youngstown District Honors

On Wednesday November 16th, the Youngstown District Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association (YDSSCA) will hold its annual banquet at the Maronite Center in Austintown, Ohio. The banquet will honor all-academic seniors, 1st team/2nd team/honorable mention all-district, 1st team/honorable mention all-county, district players of the year and district coaches of the year. Below are the honors earned by the student-athletes of the Salem Lady Quakers soccer program.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
salemathletics.org

2022 EBC Fall All-League Selections

On Tuesday November 15th, the Eastern Buckeye Conference will host its annual fall sports all-league banquet at Almost Home Event Center in Sebring, Ohio. All 1st team EBC student-athletes and their guests, along with coaches and school administrators will gather to recognize their accomplishments as individuals and teams. Below are the 2022 fall EBC all-league selections for the Salem Quakers. Congratulations to all of our student-athletes and coaches on a fantastic fall sports season. Go Quakers!
SALEM, OH
salemathletics.org

Salem @ Canton South Playoff Football Info

On Friday October 28th, the Salem Quaker Football team will travel to former EBC rival Canton South for the 1st round OHSAA football playoffs. Game information is below. Go Quakers!. LOCATION: Canton South High School – Brechbuhler Stadium. TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets are online only, no cash at the gate....
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Suspect thrown out of high school football game charged with vandalizing cars

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A school resource officer has officially filed charges after 12 to 15 cars were vandalized at a football game Friday night. Matthew Lautzenheiser, 45, was charged with six counts of criminal damaging. He is suspected of pulling wiper blades, removing side-view mirrors, bending license plates and more damage to vehicles, according to Southern Local Schools Resource Officer Jeff Haugh.
SALINEVILLE, OH
27 First News

Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?

(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Wildlife officers enforce litter laws in Columbiana County

AKRON — Wildlife officers in northeast Ohio recently concluded a months-long investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property that culminated with 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 summonses, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Individuals were cited for litter, shooting from...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
CANTON, OH

