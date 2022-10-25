Read full article on original website
Beaver Local overcomes eerily similar start to host playoff game
Beaver Local will host Akron Coventry this Friday night.
salemathletics.org
Salem Girls Soccer Youngstown District Honors
On Wednesday November 16th, the Youngstown District Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association (YDSSCA) will hold its annual banquet at the Maronite Center in Austintown, Ohio. The banquet will honor all-academic seniors, 1st team/2nd team/honorable mention all-district, 1st team/honorable mention all-county, district players of the year and district coaches of the year. Below are the honors earned by the student-athletes of the Salem Lady Quakers soccer program.
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
salemathletics.org
2022 EBC Fall All-League Selections
On Tuesday November 15th, the Eastern Buckeye Conference will host its annual fall sports all-league banquet at Almost Home Event Center in Sebring, Ohio. All 1st team EBC student-athletes and their guests, along with coaches and school administrators will gather to recognize their accomplishments as individuals and teams. Below are the 2022 fall EBC all-league selections for the Salem Quakers. Congratulations to all of our student-athletes and coaches on a fantastic fall sports season. Go Quakers!
salemathletics.org
Salem @ Canton South Playoff Football Info
On Friday October 28th, the Salem Quaker Football team will travel to former EBC rival Canton South for the 1st round OHSAA football playoffs. Game information is below. Go Quakers!. LOCATION: Canton South High School – Brechbuhler Stadium. TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets are online only, no cash at the gate....
Glenville goes wire to wire atop Division IV: Final AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Glenville was one of just two teams in the state to hold the No. 1 ranking in their respective divisions for the duration of the season. After finishing 9-0 with seven shutouts the Tarblooders are running full speed into the Division IV playoffs. Maria Stein Marion Local...
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
Ursuline lineman commits to Division 1 college level
Brian Frasco is a four year starter for the Irish
Raleigh News & Observer
Student crushed by tree he and his cross country teammates knocked down, Ohio cops say
A high school student was crushed by a falling tree after competing at a cross country meet in Cambridge, Ohio, according to police. The student, junior Owen Grubb, was “cooling off” in nearby woods along with several teammates from Minerva High School in the afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a Cambridge Police Department report.
wcn247.com
Audio Postcard: Fraternity brothers attempt Tam O’Shanter Golf Course
HERMITAGE, Pa. --Growing up, I have always loved watching golf. Even though watching the weekend PGA tournaments is entertaining, I wanted to go to a golf course myself and play a nine-hole game just to see how I would do. Because of my desires, I decided to go to Tam...
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Chaney hosting first playoff game since 2001 on Game of the Week
Chaney hosts Alliance for their playoff matchup on WKBN's Game of the Week.
WYTV.com
Suspect thrown out of high school football game charged with vandalizing cars
SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A school resource officer has officially filed charges after 12 to 15 cars were vandalized at a football game Friday night. Matthew Lautzenheiser, 45, was charged with six counts of criminal damaging. He is suspected of pulling wiper blades, removing side-view mirrors, bending license plates and more damage to vehicles, according to Southern Local Schools Resource Officer Jeff Haugh.
New assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans are in the works to bring a new assisted living facility to Columbiana.
27 First News
Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?
(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
Watch: Buck takes action against unlikely opponent
Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat on his turf and took drastic action to defend it.
Ohio and Pennsylvania fishermen plead not guilty to charges in Ohio tournament scandal
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. […]
Canton couple caught shoplifting $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise, also possessed $300 in goods stolen from other stores: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 6:15 p.m. Oct. 22, a Canton man, 35, and a Canton woman, 41, were arrested at Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, for stealing $814 worth of merchandise. The couple was also charged with receiving stole property as police found on their persons $341.75 worth of goods stolen from another store.
Farm and Dairy
Wildlife officers enforce litter laws in Columbiana County
AKRON — Wildlife officers in northeast Ohio recently concluded a months-long investigation into illegal dumping activities on private property that culminated with 30 individuals being issued a total of 40 summonses, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Individuals were cited for litter, shooting from...
whbc.com
School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
