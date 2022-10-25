On Tuesday November 15th, the Eastern Buckeye Conference will host its annual fall sports all-league banquet at Almost Home Event Center in Sebring, Ohio. All 1st team EBC student-athletes and their guests, along with coaches and school administrators will gather to recognize their accomplishments as individuals and teams. Below are the 2022 fall EBC all-league selections for the Salem Quakers. Congratulations to all of our student-athletes and coaches on a fantastic fall sports season. Go Quakers!

