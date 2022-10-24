ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes

Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
dallasexpress.com

Addiction Drug Could Help Relieve Long COVID Symptoms

After suffering for over two years under “a thick, foggy cloud,” 34-year-old logistics expert, Lauren Nichols, can finally “think clearly” thanks to a low-dose prescription of naltrexone, typically used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. Millions of individuals report living with long-term complications from...
Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use Makes Emotions Fragile

I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.
verywellmind.com

How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?

Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
Psych Centra

Stress and schizophrenia

Schizophrenia affects a person’s thoughts, feelings, and perception of reality. While its causes aren’t entirely understood, stress may play a role. Schizophrenia can have a significant impact on the way a person experiences the world. It most commonly begins in late adolescence or early adulthood. And causes:. hallucinations.
MedicalXpress

Increased anxiety and depression symptoms appeared in early days of the pandemic

A review of 43 studies conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that increased number of reported infections and stringent government response to COVID-19 were associated with increased anxiety and depression symptoms in the early days of the pandemic. However, after the first two months, changes in symptoms varied significantly across populations. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Psych Centra

Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It

Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
cohaitungchi.com

A Link between Tinnitus, Anxiety, and Sleep Issues

Most of us think hearing loss only affects our ears, but it turns out that’s not exactly true. Not only does hearing loss make it harder to hear, it can also go hand in hand with tinnitus, that annoying ringing or buzzing sound in your ears. Hearing loss and tinnitus can lead to anxiety and even sleep issues.
Healthline

Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety

Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Teen drinking can lead to poor health in your 20s and 30s

As it turns out, drinking heavily as a teen could have dire health consequences later in life. According to a new study from Rutgers and Virginia Commonwealth University, people who misuse alcohol as teens may struggle with drinking problems in their 20s and 30s. They may also be in “poorer health and less satisfied with their lives,” researchers say.
calmsage.com

Chronic Anxiety: Types, Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, And More

We all feel anxious from time to time. We often get anxious due to workload, school activities, relationships, health, friends, or finances. If someone experiences anxiety occasionally, then it is counted as a normal part but when someone experiences anxiety more frequently, intensely, or extensively, it can be a reason to worry.
psychologytoday.com

Breathing Technique Shown Effective For Trauma

Over 20 million Americans suffer from post-traumatic stress (PTS). Although therapy can be helpful, supportive, and highly effective for many, it isn't a good fit for some. SKY Breath Meditation was effective in treating PTSD at the end of treatment and one year post-treatment. SKY Breath Meditation may be a...
dallasexpress.com

Texas Rejects Mandatory COVID Vaccines for School Children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s advisory committee unanimously voted Thursday to add the COVID-19 vaccine to its list of recommended immunizations for children for 2023. The CDC does not mandate immunization requirements for children to attend schools. Instead, federal health guidelines “only make recommendations for use...
TEXAS STATE
neurologylive.com

Inadequate Sleep Related to Neurocognitive Difficulties for Children with Insomnia

Fan Nils Yang, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Maryland, provides greater detail on the observational cohort study he did with colleagues, where they identified a link between neurocognitive function in children and insomnia. Findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study showed an association between inadequate sleep with children...
POPSUGAR

Your Severe PMS Symptoms May Actually Be a Sign of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

For people who menstruate, the hormonal shifts caused by their period can extend well beyond just the 5 to 7 days spent bleeding. The average menstrual cycle takes 29 days to complete, meaning people spend the majority of the month moving through the phases of menstruation. The four phases include menstruation (when you actually shed the lining of the uterus and bleed), the follicular phase (when estrogen levels rise and the ovaries produce a mature follicle), ovulation (when the egg is released), and the final luteal phase (when progesterone is released or stopped depending on pregnancy).

Comments / 0

Community Policy