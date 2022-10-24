I’m almost seven years sober, and even though most areas of my life have improved without alcohol, I still struggle to feel my emotions appropriately. Most of us who engage in heavy alcohol use do so to self-medicate. And we self-medicate because we don’t know how to feel, process, and sit with our uncomfortable emotions. There are many ways to avoid uncomfortable feelings; heavy alcohol use is just one way (among many) to numb out, avoid, or escape.

22 DAYS AGO