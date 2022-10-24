Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Sneaker Ball gala honors DJ Jubilee, raises funds for Pink Nails Ent at New Orleans Jazz Market
Ten years of mentorship for junior and high school-aged girls will be celebrated Friday at the Sneaker Ball for Pink Nails Ent. "DJ Jubilee," Jerome Temple, will be recognized for his works as a coach and mentor in the community. The ball will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at...
NOLA.com
This New Orleans program allows students to start training for nursing in high school
Missy Sparks serves as the vice president of talent management and human resources for Ochsner Health System. In this role, she oversees workforce development, orientation and onboarding, diversity and inclusion, performance management and engagement for more than 26,000 team members. She leads her team in developing a diverse talent pipeline...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
NOLA.com
Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming
Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget
NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Deere & Company to Invest $29 Million in Louisiana Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Deere & Company announced it would invest...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
fox8live.com
Historically low Miss. River makes for intriguing photos, but poses difficult challenges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River usually rests about mid-way up the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, but with the river’s waterline falling lower and lower, the warship’s underbelly is becoming a new spot for family photos. While some are peaking at propellers and areas of...
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NOLA.com
Political squabbling grows as Harahan mayor, police chief and City Council campaigns heat up
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier faces Pete Schneckenburger IV in his bid for a second term — but his most vocal critic isn’t even on the Nov. 8 ballot. Baudier’s chief detractor has been outgoing Police Chief Tim Walker, who claims the incumbent “hasn’t done a doggone thing” to financially support his department.
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
WDSU
WDSU's Randi Rousseau featured on 'Today Show' at the Kraken House
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Anchor Randi Rousseau will be featured on the "Today Show" Thursday morning outside the Kraken House. Rousseau will speak with the "Today Show" about spooky houses across New Orleans. Featured will be the Kraken House, which was born out of the Krewe of House Floats...
KNOE TV8
EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the state of Louisiana to shut down an elementary school in Reserve over toxic exposure it calls environmental discrimination. The EPA said it has evidence that Black residents living near the Denka plant in LaPlace face...
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
WDSU
HL Bourgeois special needs student’s senior year made memorable by becoming football player
GRAY, La. — A high school student in Gray is having the most memorable senior year. Kai Swan is an honorary member of the homecoming court and is also on the football team. Swan has special needs, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming the big man on campus.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Deer Hunting Violations, Both Face Fines and Possible Jail Time
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Deer Hunting Violations, Both Face Fines and Possible Jail Time. Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement officials ticketed two males in separate cases for alleged deer hunting infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
NOLA.com
New Nike Air Force 1 sneaker celebrating New Orleans’ rap scene goes on sale Saturday
Attention, New Orleans sneaker heads! At 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), a new men’s Nike Air Force 1 shoe, designed to commemorate the rise of rap music in the Crescent City in the 1990s, will go on sale at the Sneaker Politics 226 store at 226 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. A pair will set customers back $150, while they last.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Louisiana carjacking victim fights back
According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, just before 9 a.m., an armed man opened the door of a vehicle located in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. with a 36-year-old woman inside.
