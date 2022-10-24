ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming

Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
CHALMETTE, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell presents spending plan that includes a cut to NOPD budget

NEW ORLEANS — The relationship between the New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the city council has been strained in recent months. They’ve clashed over public safety; the mayor’s travel expenses and a proposed charter change amendment giving the council confirmation power over the mayor’s top appointees.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Deere & Company to Invest $29 Million in Louisiana Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Deere & Company announced it would invest...
THIBODAUX, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS

