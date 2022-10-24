Read full article on original website
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming City Center hosts fall-themed fun-filled weekendKimberly BondCumming, GA
Big Canoe Chapel: Join the fun at Big Canoe Chapel
Pack up the kids for Family Night at Big Canoe Chapel. Board games, which once ruled kids’ and families’ leisure time, may not be as popular today, but back in the day they brought families together. Long work hours, school schedules and weekends doing chores sometimes prevent today’s families from getting quality time together. The chapel has a remedy.
Focus on Big Canoe Photo Club
The Big Canoe Photography Club has been exhibiting their photos over a wide range of venues this fall. A joint exhibition with the Big Canoe Artist Club took place at the end of October at the Beach Club. Several members exhibited their work in Jasper at local businesses last month. The Wellness Center is a great place to see their pictures, too.
Quilts: Something for everyone
Quilts can be viewed in a show. The Pine Needle Quilters had over 60 quilts on display in Cousins Hall of the Big Canoe Chapel, Oct. 7-8, where viewers voted for their favorites. The winner was Deborah Glover with her hand-quilted, whole-cloth quilt. A whole-cloth quilt is one made with one piece of fabric for the entire top; the quilting, rather than the piecing, is the focus. The title tells you what an undertaking it can be: “Last of Its Kind for Me.” Second-place was awarded to Carol Haynes for “Snow Softly Falling,” and third-place went to Pam Cantley for “Prismatic Star.”
Acoustic Showcase brings great music to Big Canoe
Big Canoe homeowners and guests are welcome the first Thursday of each month to join the audience at the Beach Club to hear the talented musicians in the Acoustic Showcase. Contact Barbara Kynz, bknysz@gmail.com, for more information or visit the group’s Facebook page.
Big Canoe Chapel Men’s Fellowship: Men’s Fellowship thanks community for support
As we enter the thankful season that is autumn, the Big Canoe Chapel Men’s Fellowship is thinking about the wonderful volunteers, guest speakers, members and guests who supported our mission to serve others and foster personal and spiritual growth. We held our annual golf tournament, Aug. 25. Eighty-eight players...
Ridgerunners focus on local industries and fun
Whoever said wine and women do not mix wasn’t a member of Ridgerunners. The Ridgerunners’ members hosted a wine festival, Sept. 18, attended by more than 300 people. Festival attendees were treated to tastings of 150-plus wine labels and several craft beers, as well as the music of Patton Childers and the Pioneer Chicken Band Stand and the gourmet tastings of Amorous Tacos.
Marble quarry tour provides interesting insight, history
Every year when October rolls around, I think, I really should take the marble quarry tour. The only time the public can see the quarry and marble operations is during the Pickens Chamber of Commerce Marble Festival, held the first weekend in October for the last 40 years, with a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 for pandemic-related reasons. After living in Pickens County for 16 years, I finally made the effort—and was so glad I did.
Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive
The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
Shen Yun brings 5,000 years to Atlanta
Exquisite beauty from the heavens. Profound wisdom from dynasties past. Discover authentic Chinese culture, as Shen Yun Performing Arts, the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company, comes to Atlanta Symphony Hall in December. Shen Yun, a New York-based company, was founded in 2006 by an impressive group...
