Louisiana State

KTBS

Shreveport residents turn out for early voting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting continues in Louisiana, including at two locations in Caddo Parish -- the Registrar of Voters office in downtown Shreveport and the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Parkway. At the downtown location Wednesday, voting commissioners tell KTBS they have seen a steady stream of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana for midterm elections

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting for the midterm election begins Tuesday in Louisiana and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at their parish registrar of voter's office and other designated locations. Election day is...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Public meeting set on Caddo Commission's redistricting process

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission is hosting another public meeting Thursday aimed at educating citizens on the redistricting process in Caddo Parish. The District 12 Community meeting will be hosted by Commissioner Ken Epperson and will be at 6 p.m. at the Bill Cockrell Community Center. Throughout the...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Dream Flights For Shreveport Veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some WWII veterans who live in Shreveport got to experience the magic of one more flight in a restored WWII aircraft. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis was there for the incredible show of appreciation. Dream Flights has honored more than 5,000 veterans and seniors living in long-term care...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

State Fair of Louisiana kicks off Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opens Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Thursday is also Dollar Day at the State Fair meaning parking, admission, and rides are $1 each. The hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3:00 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, October 25th. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here, we have a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline

(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime

BATON ROUGE, La. - Like most Louisianans, Republican State Representative Alan Seabaugh is fed up with violent crime. "It's a statewide issue. It's a problem in rural areas. It's a problem really in every corner of Louisiana," he said. The Shreveport politician is drafting legislation to create the Louisiana Violent...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport attorney pleads no contest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A plea of no contest has been entered by a Shreveport attorney who was accused of illegally accessing and disclosing confidential court documents while she was a candidate for a seat on a court bench. Trina “Trinh” Chu, 48, was set for a bench trial...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana

The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Louisiana Congressman Introduces Federal “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Louisiana Congressman Rep. Mike Johnson introduced a bill that would prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender dysphoria, and any related subjects with children under 10 at any public or private institution that receives federal funds. The “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act of 2022” has been equated to a federal version of Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill. The bill is co-sponsored by 32 other Republicans, including Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins.
LOUISIANA STATE

