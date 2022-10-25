Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Shreveport residents turn out for early voting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting continues in Louisiana, including at two locations in Caddo Parish -- the Registrar of Voters office in downtown Shreveport and the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Parkway. At the downtown location Wednesday, voting commissioners tell KTBS they have seen a steady stream of...
WDSU
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
KTBS
Early voting starts Tuesday in Louisiana for midterm elections
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting for the midterm election begins Tuesday in Louisiana and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at their parish registrar of voter's office and other designated locations. Election day is...
KTBS
Public meeting set on Caddo Commission's redistricting process
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Commission is hosting another public meeting Thursday aimed at educating citizens on the redistricting process in Caddo Parish. The District 12 Community meeting will be hosted by Commissioner Ken Epperson and will be at 6 p.m. at the Bill Cockrell Community Center. Throughout the...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
KTBS
Dream Flights For Shreveport Veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some WWII veterans who live in Shreveport got to experience the magic of one more flight in a restored WWII aircraft. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis was there for the incredible show of appreciation. Dream Flights has honored more than 5,000 veterans and seniors living in long-term care...
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
KTBS
State Fair of Louisiana kicks off Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 116th State Fair of Louisiana opens Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13. Thursday is also Dollar Day at the State Fair meaning parking, admission, and rides are $1 each. The hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and Election Day. On weekdays, parking and admission are free until 3:00 p.m. The Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays except for Nov. 8, Election Day.
Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments
NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, October 25th. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here, we have a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
KNOE TV8
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one about a form of slavery that has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
Shreveport College Again Hits Top 10 In U.S. News & World Report
Centenary College of Louisiana is no stranger to landing high on national ranking lists. They've been named a Tier One National Liberal Arts College, a Top National Liberal Arts College, and have been praised for their return on investment for students. Just to name a few honors. But what I...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
KTBS
Scores of Louisiana fourth and eighth graders decline
(The Center Square) – Louisiana students followed a national trend of declining test scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, though fourth-graders improved reading proficiency by 2 percentage points. The NEAP, known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure...
What You Need to Know About the 8 Constitutional Amendments on the November 8 Ballot
The November 8th Election is approaching as early voting has begun and lasts through Tuesday, November 1. While there are U.S. Congressional and U.S. Senate races on the ballot - as well as local races in your area - there are also eight Constitutional Amendment proposals up for your vote.
KTBS
Gun control advocacy group establishes chapter on campus, first in Louisiana
A chapter for Students Demand Action, which advocates against gun violence and in favor of stricter gun laws, has been established at LSU, according to psychology senior Elizabeth Laurent, the organization’s president. It will be the first such chapter in Louisiana, a part of a larger network advocating for...
KTBS
State and local lawmakers look to task forces to combat crime
BATON ROUGE, La. - Like most Louisianans, Republican State Representative Alan Seabaugh is fed up with violent crime. "It's a statewide issue. It's a problem in rural areas. It's a problem really in every corner of Louisiana," he said. The Shreveport politician is drafting legislation to create the Louisiana Violent...
ktalnews.com
Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
KSLA
Shreveport attorney pleads no contest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A plea of no contest has been entered by a Shreveport attorney who was accused of illegally accessing and disclosing confidential court documents while she was a candidate for a seat on a court bench. Trina “Trinh” Chu, 48, was set for a bench trial...
lincolnparishjournal.com
1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana
The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
bigeasymagazine.com
Louisiana Congressman Introduces Federal “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Louisiana Congressman Rep. Mike Johnson introduced a bill that would prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender dysphoria, and any related subjects with children under 10 at any public or private institution that receives federal funds. The “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act of 2022” has been equated to a federal version of Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill. The bill is co-sponsored by 32 other Republicans, including Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins.
