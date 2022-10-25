Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jakobi Meyers Gives Honest Take on Mac Jones' Playing Time in Patriots' Loss
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Belichick is leaving Mac Jones out to dry
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is clearly playing games with Mac Jones after benching him Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Why?
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick Asked Tuesday Who Will Start Against The Jets
Bill Belichick seemed to squash any quarterback controversy by starting Mac Jones in his return from an ankle injury. However, the New England Patriots head coach fueled the flames by benching Jones for Bailey Zappe in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. Belichick fielded questions...
Bill Belichick explained why he stuck with Bailey Zappe vs. Bears and didn’t sub Mac Jones back in
"This league is about competition." A day after the Patriots lost 33-14 to the Bears despite entering the matchup as a clear favorite, the discussion has unsurprisingly lingered on the team’s two quarterbacks. Mac Jones started the game, but Bailey Zappe finished it. Neither played well enough to definitively...
Bears DT Justin Jones claims Patriots lost because they couldn't cheat
Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones took it upon himself to rub a little salt in the wounds of the New England Patriots, following a shocking 33-14 blowout loss at Gillette Stadium on Monday night. Leading into the game, Jones insisted that he heard Deflategate was still a thing in...
‘We don’t really talk about that’: Mac Jones sounds off amid QB controversy with Bailey Zappe
FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones didn’t confirm the report that he’ll be starting at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets. He didn’t deny it, either. In fact, Jones said he thinks he “deserves that” when asked he was asked if...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched
Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
CBS Sports
Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe: Patriots QB situation even more clouded after blowout loss to Bears
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Turns out "Zappe Hour" ends with a gnarly hangover. In the moment, folks were sipping guzzling the Kool-Aid the rookie quarterback was serving and it looked like New England was on the verge of a full-blown changing of the guard under center as they hosted the Chicago Bears on Monday night. After Mac Jones had consecutive three-and-outs on his opening two drives and tossed a careless interception on the third possession of the evening, Gillette Stadium was sent squawking for Bailey Zappe. And Bill Belichick obliged.
Comments / 0