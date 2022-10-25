ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jakobi Meyers Gives Honest Take on Mac Jones' Playing Time in Patriots' Loss

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe.
Bill Belichick Asked Tuesday Who Will Start Against The Jets

Bill Belichick seemed to squash any quarterback controversy by starting Mac Jones in his return from an ankle injury. However, the New England Patriots head coach fueled the flames by benching Jones for Bailey Zappe in the second quarter of Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. Belichick fielded questions...
NFL Week 7 top plays: Bears crush Pats on MNF; Mac Jones benched

Week 7 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chicago Bears going on the road and defeating the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Monday Night Football, 33-14. Chicago improved to 3-4 on the season, while New England fell to 3-4. Here are the top plays from...
Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe: Patriots QB situation even more clouded after blowout loss to Bears

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Turns out "Zappe Hour" ends with a gnarly hangover. In the moment, folks were sipping guzzling the Kool-Aid the rookie quarterback was serving and it looked like New England was on the verge of a full-blown changing of the guard under center as they hosted the Chicago Bears on Monday night. After Mac Jones had consecutive three-and-outs on his opening two drives and tossed a careless interception on the third possession of the evening, Gillette Stadium was sent squawking for Bailey Zappe. And Bill Belichick obliged.
