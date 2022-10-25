FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Turns out "Zappe Hour" ends with a gnarly hangover. In the moment, folks were sipping guzzling the Kool-Aid the rookie quarterback was serving and it looked like New England was on the verge of a full-blown changing of the guard under center as they hosted the Chicago Bears on Monday night. After Mac Jones had consecutive three-and-outs on his opening two drives and tossed a careless interception on the third possession of the evening, Gillette Stadium was sent squawking for Bailey Zappe. And Bill Belichick obliged.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO