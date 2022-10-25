ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

He's golden: Fulmer's overtime goal sends Ontario to boys soccer district final

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

CLYDE — It was quite possibly the most spectacular goal of the season, and Chris McClenathan didn't even see it.

The Ontario coach called for a formation change right before a throw-in during the Warriors' 3-2 overtime victory over Norwalk in a Division II boys soccer district semifinal Monday. As he was walking back toward his bench from calling for the change, he heard the crowd erupt.

What he missed was senior Zain Fulmer drilling the ball out of midair with his right foot and into the back of the net to give the Warriors the golden goal overtime victory and send them back to the district championship game for the third consecutive year and sixth time since 2015.

"To be honest, I missed it," McClenathan said. "I turned back around to see what was happening and saw the ball going in the back of the net. I just couldn't be happier for these boys. They have persevered through so much this season with the extremely tough schedule that helps us get over the hump in games like this. Norwalk came out in the second half and got two goals to tie it up and we responded in overtime."

Ontario (12-7-1) advanced to play Lexington in a district championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clear Fork High School.

The win didn't come without overcoming some adversity. Ontario built a 2-0 lead with 18:05 left in the first half when Brandon Litteral found Gage Weaver for the game-opening goal before Weaver returned the favor by feeding Litteral for the second goal. But Norwalk responded before the half when Cameron Shoop finished off a scrum at the front of the net to make it 2-1 at halftime.

Clinging to its one-goal lead, Ontario dropped back into a defensive formation. But the Truckers had other plans, and Shoop scored the game-tying goal with 1:01 left in the match to send it into overtime.

It was there that Fulmer's heroics took over. Normally a right wing, Fulmer was moved to the left just before scoring his golden goal. It was at the request of assistant coach Dave Lamport, who noticed a bit of a mismatch if Fulmer could play on the left.

"Credit coach Lamport," McClenathan said. "He said we had to switch him because that defender on the right side was playing a great game. We finally got the opportunity to switch and I turn around and the ball is going to the back of the net."

It was all about putting players in the best position to be successful.

"It was coach Lamport's decision to switch me from the right side to the left because when I am on the right it is more of me cutting in to take shots, but on the left I can get my shot off easier," Fulmer said. "I saw the ball in the air, saw no one on me and I just took the rip. It was the craziest goal I have ever scored in my life. I can't feel my legs, though. I am so tired."

The goal was a huge response after Norwalk tied it up with just more than a minute left, giving the Truckers every ounce of momentum heading into the sudden-victory overtime period. But the Warriors responded in their usual calm, cool and collected manner.

"It is all on the team," Fulmer said. "When we face adversity like that, we don't necessarily care. We still consider the game at 0-0, so we come out with our heads on fire and find a way to win. The coaches put that mindset into us at the very beginning of the season. Even against Lexington in game one of the year, we still didn't put our heads down after losing 3-1. We kept pushing and kept believing."

What the Warriors displayed was the definition of mental toughness, and that is what McClenathan credited for the win.

"Mental toughness," McClenathan said. "That was our challenge before overtime to our players. We challenged them to go out and drown out the noise and just dig deeper. Their bodies were telling them they were done, but we asked them to dig deeper. We have preached mental toughness all season, and tonight was the toughest I have seen them all year and this is the mentally toughest team I have had in nine years."

It was just the latest chapter in dramatic games between Norwalk and Ontario. Two years ago, the Warriors won when Weaver scored with just 17 seconds remaining in the district semifinal match. Earlier this season, Ontario built a 3-0 lead without Weaver in the lineup before Norwalk came back to tie it and, again, the Warriors played heartbreaker by scoring the game-winner late.

The Warriors just have had the Truckers' number.

Now, Ontario will play Lexington, a team that has had its number for the past few years. Since 2004, the Minutemen own a commanding 19-3-2 advantage over the Warriors, including knocking them out of the district championship game in each of the last two years.

The last Ontario win came in 2017 when the Warriors won the district title 2-1 in overtime. They hope for a repeat performance in 2022.

"It will have to happen with a total team effort," Fulmer said. "We have to have our heads in the game, keep the nerves down, and be ready for the toughest battle of the season."

McClenathan knows it is great for the Warriors to check off goals for the season as one of those was to make it to the district championship game and give themselves a chance to win it.

"It is a great feeling, but the job is not done," he said. "One of our goals is always to get to that game, and now it is time to win it. We are not done. We will begin preparing tonight, start recovering and go out Thursday and give it our best shot."

He wouldn't want to face any other team in the title match other than Lexington just out of pure respect for the Minutemen program.

"This will be six of nine years of meeting in the title game," McClenathan said. "It is a special rivalry because of the relationship that we have formed with coach Them and his staff and the players have relationships with each other so it just makes it a little more special. It is our rival and I think this is what both teams want. They want to meet in that game every year, and we are looking forward to it."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: He's golden: Fulmer's overtime goal sends Ontario to boys soccer district final

