Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege

An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head.

Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend.

Bailey’s dismembered body was found by police on Saturday evening after a neighbor asked Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies to check on her.

They found her body inside 102 Bailey Drive in Springdale.

Police said she had stab wounds all over her body. They also said Fields admitted to stabbing while under the influence of alcohol.