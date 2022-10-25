ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, AL

Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head.

Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend.

Bailey’s dismembered body was found by police on Saturday evening after a neighbor asked Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies to check on her.

They found her body inside 102 Bailey Drive in Springdale.

Police said she had stab wounds all over her body. They also said Fields admitted to stabbing while under the influence of alcohol.

BeBigger
2d ago

It is sad for me to think about the billions of people that are never taught about Christ. Even worse are the billions of people that are refusing His love. What do you have to lose by believing? Nothing at all. More importantly, what do you stand to lose by not believing? Think about that.

Mary Bryant
1d ago

What’s wrong with people cutting the heads off ? They know who it is by finger prints , and I highly doubt it was alcohol related probably drugs too

# Israelite
1d ago

God has given Satan ful range with rage and it is using people as the vehicle.. Don't let him ride because he'll soon wanna drive.. condolences to al

