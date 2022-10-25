Read full article on original website
eastcityart.com
Studio Gallery Presents Photographer Group Exhibition & Harriet Lesser Looking + Letting Go
Studio Gallery is open to the general public for walk-ins on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1pm to 6pm, and on Saturdays from 11am to 6pm. Face masks covering the nose and mouth are recommended but optional at this time. Please contact director@studiogallerydc.com or call (202) 232-8734 for inquiries. STUDIO...
eastcityart.com
Homme Gallery Presents Life Around the Marble II
Life Around the Marble II continues the saga of showcasing the culture skateboarders have created by using the space at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington DC. The second addition in the series, this show emphasizes the movement involved with skateboarding. Whether seen as an artform or sport, skateboarding is an expressive force utilizing the space of Freedom Plaza that normally gets overseen by the common pedestrian. With talks of it being torn down, skateboarders and artists wanted to bring awareness to how important the space is for skateboarding at Freedom Plaza throughout the past 40 years. Curated by Danny Cappello and Greg Russell Jr. Life Around the Marble II opens Friday, October 28, 2022, 7-10pm.
eastcityart.com
Pazo Fine Art Announces Representation of Kate Sable
Pazo Fine Art announces the representation of Kate Sable. The gallery and artist relationship has been nurtured over time. In 2020 we presented her solo exhibition, Could I Have Been Just Anyone which comprised a substantial number of paintings. The artist will be included in a two-person exhibition in 2023, presenting new works at our gallery.
eastcityart.com
Latela Curatorial Presents Julia Chon Five Directions: Vessels
Latela Curatorial is pleased to continue our mission to create a livable ecosystem for artists in Washington through our partnership with Conrad Washington DC. Featuring a quarterly exhibition series that centers and uplifts local artists, this new program continues with its second installation “Five Directions: Vessels” by Julia Chon, on view September 30, 2022 – January 13, 2023.
eastcityart.com
Latela Curatorial Presents Schaun Champion Monuments and Black Bouquets
The Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial is excited to announce the solo exhibition Monuments and Black Bouquets by Schaun Champion. In the first unveiling of her artwork in a solo exhibition, Champion conjoins two series of photography: Monuments and A Black Bouquet, offering an intimate reflection on Black joy, identity and commemoration.
eastcityart.com
Call for Entry: Harlee H. Little Jr. Artist Residency Program
Black Artists of DC (BADC), in collaboration with STABLE is pleased to announce the initiation of the Harlee H. Little Jr. Artist Residency Program. During 2022 – 2023 they are offering the residency to locally based artists in the Greater Washington, DMV Area. All qualifying artists are encouraged to apply through this open call. Artist applications will be accepted now through midnight, November 1, 2022.
eastcityart.com
The Art League Gallery Presents Patterns and Working on the Railroad
Patterns and freight trains are themes of two new exhibits at The Art League Gallery in October. Patterns, the League’s member show, refers to the many types of patterns existing all around us whether they are found in nature—think of grooves on tree bark or the veins in a leaf—things that are man-made like scaffolding and the bricks on a building, or a repetitive process. The exhibit explores all of these.
eastcityart.com
Girls Who Paint Gallery Presents HERstory
Girls Who Paint Gallery welcomes 26 incredible artists to their first Juried Exhibition. The exhibition runs from September 29-November 12, 2022. HERstory is a term for history written from a feminist perspective, emphasizing the role of women, or told from a woman’s point of view. What’s YOUR story? What’s HERstory? We wanted to know. As artists, we tell our personal narratives through our work. For this exhibition, we are featuring selected works along with the accompanying “story”. Although art speaks to everyone differently and is open to interpretation by the viewer, we desire to more fully engage our viewers with the uniquely compelling stories that drive these artists to create their personal works of art.
eastcityart.com
Gallery 115 Presents LORE Group Exhibition
Opening Reception: Sunday, October 30 from 5pm to 7pm. Gallery 115 providing opportunities to explore, celebrate and engage in the arts, announces LORE: a multimedia art exhibition that reimagines traditional folklore and explores contemporary original myth. Artists included in this exhibition are: Annie Braunschweig – Maryland, Sara Caporaletti – Maryland,...
eastcityart.com
Gillespie Gallery Presents Jax Ohashi Reflection
Join the Mason community in celebrating Jax Ohashi’s Master of Fine Arts thesis work, Reflection. Reflection focuses on gender identity, religion, and speculative design. As a proud transgender man with a background in design and anthropology, Ohashi’s work aims to examine and present the possibilities of being transgender in a profound and endearing way. His work began 4 years ago when investigating several topics that many viewers harbor misconceptions about. In Reflection, Ohashi has designed and built hypothetical religious objects (books, reliquaries, altarpieces, etc) that both describe and offer solutions to the various questions and struggles he faces as a trans man, Lutheran, and human being.
eastcityart.com
MassoniArt Gallery Presents Marc Castelli Paralian
Artist Talk: Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 11am and 1pm to 2pm. Paralian – someone who lives by the sea. Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition – Paralian. For over thirty years, Castelli’s annual show has become a Chesapeake tradition. Expect to see unmatched renderings of watermen, workboats, and log canoes from a painter recognized as one of the finest marine artists in the country.
