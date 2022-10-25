Life Around the Marble II continues the saga of showcasing the culture skateboarders have created by using the space at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington DC. The second addition in the series, this show emphasizes the movement involved with skateboarding. Whether seen as an artform or sport, skateboarding is an expressive force utilizing the space of Freedom Plaza that normally gets overseen by the common pedestrian. With talks of it being torn down, skateboarders and artists wanted to bring awareness to how important the space is for skateboarding at Freedom Plaza throughout the past 40 years. Curated by Danny Cappello and Greg Russell Jr. Life Around the Marble II opens Friday, October 28, 2022, 7-10pm.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO