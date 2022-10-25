Art Museum of the Americas Hosts Recast/Refundiciones Presences and Processes in Latin American Sculpture Symposium

Read full article on original website
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Phys.org
Findings show that the Vikings' self-image was influenced by Ancient Rome
In the Late Viking Age, a grave was built that looks very similar to one of the most spectacular graves of the Roman Age in Norway. The Hunn burial site in Østfold is a rich cultural landscape with over 145 visible burial mounds covering a span of almost two thousand years from the Late Bronze Age, 1100 BCE, to the end of the Viking Age, 1050 CE.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
DIY Photography
Photographer Chris Ranier spends 40 years capturing sacred sites and moments across the world
Chris Rainier, a documentary photographer and National Geographic explorer, has been devoted to exploring and understanding the sacred. What does sacred mean for different people and different cultures from all corners of the globe? Is it a landscape, a nature’s wonder, a man-made building, or a language?. Searching for...
Are Museums Good Venues for Climate Protests? Four Directors Discuss the ‘Worth of Wokeness’
Days after climate protesters in Germany threw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting, four museum directors gathered in Qatar to answer a related question: Why are art institution such good stages for protest? It was one of several points of debate discussed at a panel titled “Museum of the Future: Between Aesthetics and Social Responsibility,” which was organized by the state body Qatar Creatives and held at the Islamic Museum of Art in the capital city of Doha. The panel included the Whitney Museum’s Adam Weinberg, the Victoria and Albert Museum’s Tristram Hunt, the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi’s Arturo Galansino, and Zeina...
U.S. Museum Group to Instate DEI Standards for Members
For the first time in two decades, the American Alliance of Museums, an organization that oversees policies around museums in the U.S., will update standards that apply to museum workforces related to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion (DEAI). The museum group has detailed plans to establish a new initiative meant to implement the standards. The organization will appoint an advisory panel made up of six to eight experts in the museum space to draw up the new DEAI standards over the course of the next three years. The initiative, the organization said in a statement, is backed by a $740,000 government...
eastcityart.com
American University Hosts Visiting Artists Series with Marcus Civin
In this presentation, Marcus Civin will share the various ways he works with text through writing about other artists and in performance. Marcus’ writing has appeared in Afterimage, AIGA Eye on Design, Artforum, Art in America, Art Papers, Aufgabe, Boston Art Review, The Brooklyn Rail, Camera Austria, Damn Magazine, Maake Magazine, Memoir Mixtapes, and Momus. Exhibition and performance venues include St. Charles Projects, School 33 Art Center, Boston Center for the Arts, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Station Gallery at the University of Southern California, and UMASS University Hall Gallery. He is Assistant Dean in the School of Art at Pratt Institute. Please visit marcuscivinwriting.com and @marcuscivinwriting on Instagram.
Hypebae
Climate Activists Vandalize Monet's 'Grainstacks' Painting With Mashed Potatoes
Another pair of protesters have tried to get their message across by vandalizing classic art. Most recently, the climate activists visited the Museum Barberini in Germany to throw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet’s Grainstacks painting. The man and woman covered the glass-protected painting with mashed potatoes, then glued their...
drifttravel.com
New exhibition opens at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem
For the past twenty years, Israeli artist Sigalit Landau has developed a pioneering practice centered around the Dead Sea, a mythical, ecological, and historically charged landscape that has had a profound influence on the artist since childhood. Sigalit Landau: The Burning Sea at The Israel Museum, Jerusalem illuminates this prolific period in Landau’s career, spanning a fascinating range of sculptures, installations, video works, and photographs, including the premiere of new works and sculptures from the artist’s acclaimed series of objects transformed by the Dead Sea’s salt-rich waters. The exhibition is on view through June 17, 2023.
Ancient Turkey-Dinosaur Found in Museum after Gathering Dust for 90 Years
The fossil, an ancestor of turkeys and grouse, was found in modern-day Nebraska, and lived around 11 million years ago.
