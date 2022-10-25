So, we can ignore Judge, doubt that's happening. Players with Options that will probably either opt out or be bought out:. Out of these players I would say Haniger, Mancini, Myers, or McCutchen, and in that order. Haniger has the highest upside, but the injuries. Mancini is consistent and is also a 1B if Tork needs more time in the minors. Myers, copy/Paste Mancini. McCutchen would be nice because he can still play CF in a pinch and at his age would hopefully be a good mentor.

2 DAYS AGO