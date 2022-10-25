Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Infielder Hired as New Manager of the Miami Marlins
He played with the Dodgers for one season.
Predicting the Astros World Series Roster
With the Philadelphia Phillies up next, the Houston Astros may not make many changes to their World Series roster.
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Marlins, eyeing trades, with limited free agent options in center. And a player impressing
A six-pack of Miami Marlins notes on a Thursday:
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
White Sox First Baseman Jose Abreu Named Silver Slugger Finalist
Jose Abreu named Silver Slugger finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was named a finalist for the American League silver slugger award. Abreu has won the award three times in his career in 2014, 2018 and 2020. This season, Abreu slashed .304/.378/.446 from...
6 Blue Jays Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
Alejandro Kirk, Vlad Guerrero Jr., and four other Blue Jays are finalists for Silver Slugger Awards.
Offishial news, 10/27/22: Schumaker’s coaching staff; Berti to the Hall of Fame
Marlins Stat of the Day (via Baseball-Reference) Dylan Floro had a 0.00 ERA when pitching to Nick Fortes this season (22.2 IP). Scheduled Games for October 27, 2022 (all times ET) Bravos de Margarita at Cardenales de Lara, 7:00 p.m. Tigres del Licey at Toros del Este, 7:30 p.m. Estrellas...
Judge, Ohtani, Goldschmidt headline MLBPA Players Choice Award finalists
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are the 2022 Player of the Year finalists of the Players Choice Award, the MLBPA announced Thursday. Judge put together a historic campaign in 2022, breaking the American League...
FA RH Corner OF Options-Who would you want?
So, we can ignore Judge, doubt that's happening. Players with Options that will probably either opt out or be bought out:. Out of these players I would say Haniger, Mancini, Myers, or McCutchen, and in that order. Haniger has the highest upside, but the injuries. Mancini is consistent and is also a 1B if Tork needs more time in the minors. Myers, copy/Paste Mancini. McCutchen would be nice because he can still play CF in a pinch and at his age would hopefully be a good mentor.
Tigers hire long-time Rays scouting director Rob Metzler
A day after parting company with David Chadd, the Tigers have scored a big win by hiring long time Tampa Bay Rays scouting director, Rob Metzler. Metzler will join the Tigers as Vice-President and Assistant General Manager, with the main responsibility of developing and leading the new scouting department both nationally and internationally.
This Day In Dodgers History: Max Muncy Hits Walk-Off Home Run In Longest World Series Game
Max Muncy hit a walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 18th inning of Game 3 of the 2018 World Series on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. Muncy’s homer capped off the longest game in World Series history, both by time (7 hours, 20 minutes) and number of innings played. The marathon spanned over parts of two separate days as Game 3 began at Dodger Stadium on October 26, only to finish in the early morning hours of Oct. 27.
Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Anthony Gutierrez
Anthony Gutierrez just wrapped up his first season of professional baseball in the Texas Rangers organization.
