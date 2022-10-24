Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
iheart.com
Florida Is Home To 3 Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants
If you like to dress nice and enjoy a dainty dinner, then fine dining establishments are for you. These restaurants are known for their posh presentations, neat concepts, and of course, extravagant meals. Sometimes you might be staring at a work of art rather than a plate for food. For...
iheart.com
Florida Attorney Who Fought Helmet Laws Didn't Wear One In Deadly Crash
A Florida attorney known for fighting state helmet laws was killed in a motorcycle crash, and reports say he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Ron Smith, a 66-year-old Pinellas lawyer, and his girlfriend Brenda Jeanan Volpe died on August 20, according to a Tuesday (October 25) report from the Tampa Bay Times. Reporters learned the couple was riding a motorcycle on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County, on their way to a memorial service for a biker.
iheart.com
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food. That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants...
iheart.com
Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm
(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Louisiana
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
iheart.com
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Washington
People are always on the hunt for budget-friendly meals. A simple solution could be a fast food joint, but what if you're craving something more authentic or local? There are plenty of independently-owned eateries that offer great prices on their delicious food. That's why Cheapism found the best cheap restaurants...
iheart.com
Florida Restaurant Among The Best Southern BBQ Joints
Barbecue is one of those staples you have to try while you're in the South. What's amazing about this delicious tradition is that each state and region has its own take on barbecue, from the sauces and sides to how the meat is cooked. To account for all those different...
iheart.com
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new CBS News Poll shows 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor Josh Shapiro over Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Democrat Shapiro is ahead by nine points over Republican Mastriano, although Shapiro had led by 11 points last month. Survey respondents say they believe Shapiro is more mainstream in his views than his opponent. Also, about one in ten Republicans say they'll cross party lines to vote for Shapiro.
iheart.com
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
iheart.com
This Is North Carolina's Most Common Superstition
Spooky season is upon us, so now is the time to cozy up to watch a scary movie, grab a group of friends to check out a haunted house or read up on some frightening tales by your favorite horror author. Given the atmosphere that surrounds Halloween, some people may...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Nebraska
Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.
iheart.com
Possible casino in Fruitport Twp. getting second chance
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians is getting a second chance at a casino in Fruitport Township. In June, Governor Whitmer did not sign off on plans for the casino based on a pending decision on whether the Department of Interior would grant federal recognition to the tribe. Fruitport...
iheart.com
Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital
(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
iheart.com
Social Media Post Gets Woonsocket Man Jail Term
A Rhode Island man who was apparently caught on a social media photo with a gun, which was prohibited because he was a convicted felon, is getting state prison time. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says Willie Love of Woonsocket bought an illegal gun from someone involved in a trafficking scheme which became the subject of an investigation in 2020.
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
Comments / 0