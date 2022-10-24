Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sullivan Independent News
Lorraine A. Dudzik
Lorraine A. Dudzik, 78, of Rosebud, MO passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. Lorraine Audrey Edwards was born September 20, 1943 in St. Louis, MO to Roy B. and Alice (Brand) Edwards. She graduated from Sullivan High School, class of 1961, and went on to pursue a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Lorraine was united in marriage to Frank J. Dudzik on February 2, 1963, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Sullivan, MO. To this union, three children were born: Matthew, Laura, and Dawn.
Sullivan Independent News
Rose M. Turnbull
Rose M. Turnbull, 80, of Gerald, Missouri passed away at her home, with her loving husband by her side, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Rose Marie was born on March 6, 1942 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Ernest and Rosanne (Phelan) Lee. She grew up and attended grade school at Saint James Catholic School and graduated from Saint Johns High School. Shortly after graduating high school, Rose went to work at Bell Telephone for a few years.
Sullivan Independent News
John D. Schmidt
John D. Schmidt, 66 of Washington, MO formerly of Sullivan passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. John David was born on March 26, 1956 in Washington, Missouri to Newell A. and Shirley Mae (Schlueter) Schmidt. He attended Saint Anthony Catholic grade school and graduated from Sullivan High School in the class of 1974. John attended Missouri Western in St. Joseph, MO to play football then transferred to the University of Missouri - Rolla to obtain his degree in Petroleum Engineering Management in 1979. John was employed by Blackmore and Glunt from 1979 until retirement in 2018 and continued on a consulting basis until his passing.
Sullivan Independent News
Ronald D. Cecil
Ronald D. Cecil, 77, of Sullivan, MO, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Ron was born on July 15, 1945 in Parma, Missouri to Jesse and Nerva (Buckley) Cecil. Ron worked as a cab driver for Laclede Cab Company for many years...
Sullivan Independent News
Jacob ‘Lee’ Summers
Jacob “Lee” Summers of Bourbon, Missouri was born on Sunday, July 6, 1930, to William and Lennah (King) Summers. He passed away in Sullivan Missouri, on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the age of 92. Lee served his country in the United Stated Air Force during the Korean...
Sullivan Independent News
Jerry E. Payne
Jerry E. Payne of Cuba, MO was born on Monday, July 21, 1952, in DeSoto, MO to Homer E. Payne and Nellie Bernice Payne, nee Ferris. He passed away at his residence on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 70 years, 2 months, and 13 days. Jerry attended...
Sullivan Independent News
Chamber Board Hires Lewis As Executive Director
The Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the hiring of Emily Lewis for the position of Executive Director. Emily has started her new position part-time at the Chamber office and will officially join the team full-time in November jumping right into Chamber events like the Spooktacular, Rooftop Food Drive, and two Christmas events.
Sullivan Independent News
Bourbon Boosters Hoping To Restore Mural
The mural splashed across the wall of Bourbon Blooms has seen better days. The paint is fading after nearly 20 years and the Bourbon Boosters are hoping to restore its glory. Bourbon Ward 2 Alderwoman Mary Heywood told the city council Tuesday that night the Boosters are looking at ways of making it happen.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
Ronald McDonald House gets approval to demolish historic church for new $30M headquarters
ST. LOUIS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis was once again granted approval Monday to demolish a historic church in Forest Park Southeast to accommodate the organization’s new $30 million headquarters, this time over the objections of neighbors. The nonprofit organization previously received approval from the...
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
kfmo.com
Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday
(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
Sullivan Independent News
26th Rooftop Food Drive Set For Nov. 4
The Sullivan Chamber of Commerce, KTUI Radio and Sullivan Independent News/Missouri Possum Radio will kick off the Chamber of Commerce, "Thanksgiving Challenge," on Friday, November 4, beginning at 7:30 a.m. with the annual Rooftop Food Drive that will celebrate 26 years. The event will be held in downtown Sullivan with...
KMOV
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
Washington Missourian
Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River
The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
Comments / 0