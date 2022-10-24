Read full article on original website
Related
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Seacoast Banking (SBCF) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.95%. A quarter...
National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
National Bank Holdings (NBHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.08%. A...
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (SPSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.15%. A quarter...
The Bancorp (TBBK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
The Bancorp (TBBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.47%. A quarter...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
The First Bancshares (FBMS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
The First Bancshares (FBMS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.97%. A...
Casella (CWST) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Casella (CWST) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.42%. A quarter ago,...
Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Heritage Commerce (HTBK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.14%. A quarter...
Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Pinterest (PINS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 120%. A quarter ago,...
Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.33%. A quarter...
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Onto Innovation (ONTO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.05%. A quarter...
AptarGroup (ATR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
AptarGroup (ATR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.15%. A quarter ago,...
Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post earnings...
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%....
World Fuel Services (INT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
World Fuel Services (INT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.69%. A...
LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.71%. A quarter...
Meta Financial (CASH) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Meta Financial (CASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.47%. A quarter...
