ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed

102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9k3G_0ilRLuEq00

The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4.

The jackpot, which has a cash option of an estimated $299.8 million, has increased since Aug. 3, the last time someone won the jackpot’s grand prize.

If someone wins Monday’s drawing, they can take an annuity option paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $299.8 million.

Monday night’s drawing was the eighth-largest in Powerball history. It is played in 45 states including Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday just before 11 p.m. ET.

The Powerball numbers drawn Saturday were 19-25-48-55-60 with a Powerball 18. The multiplier was 2.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
CBS Baltimore

$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something

BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
MARYLAND STATE
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
16K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy