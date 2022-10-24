Read full article on original website
atlantaonthecheap.com
FREE: Trunk-or-Treat at Roswell City Hall, sponsored by police and firefighters
On Friday, October 28th, you can bring the kids to a FREE trunk-0r-treat event in front of Roswell City Hall, located at 38 Hill Street. The event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. This year there will also be a free Creation Station, where you can make a ghost blow pop craft.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Trunk-or-Treat at Honeysuckle Park in Doraville
The city of Doraville is hosting a FREE trunk-or-treat event at Honeysuckle Park. It takes place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. and is FREE to attend. The event includes face painting, a magic show, and treats. Candy will be distributed. Kids and parents are encouraged...
atlantaonthecheap.com
FREE: Classic Car Cruise in Acworth on Saturday (plus trunk-or-treating and costume contest!)
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, the town of Acworth will host a Classic Car Cruise in the historic downtown area. The event takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. at Logan Farm Park (4405 Cherokee Street). It is FREE to attend. In addition to the car cruise, there will be...
atlantaonthecheap.com
TCBY offers free frozen yogurt to first responders on Friday, October 28th
TCBY is celebrating First Responders Day on Friday, October 28th, 2022!. First responders get their first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for FREE — the offer was announced on TCBY’s Facebook page and on the front page of tcby.com. Please bring your badge or a valid ID to...
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
atlantaonthecheap.com
Tiff’s Treats: Wear a costume and get a FREE cookie, from Oct. 28th to 31st
Tiff’s Treats is inviting you to show off your Halloween costume at any location, to earn a FREE chocolate chip cookie. The cookie giveaway is good for all of Halloween weekend in 2022 — from Friday, October 28th to Monday, October 31st. And while you’re there, consider one...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Krispy Kreme: FREE coffee and donut for local heroes on First Responders Day this Friday
On Friday, October 28, 2022, Krispy Kreme will give a FREE Original Glazed Doughnut and free coffee (either hot or iced) to first responders. To redeem the offer, just present a valid badge or ID at participating locations, including the drive-thru window. This info comes from a press release, which...
Atlanta mayor fields crime concerns at town hall in Buckhead
Conversations about crime dominated Monday’s town hall in Buckhead more than eight months after Atlanta dodged a Republi...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Atlanta
Queer nightlife in Atlanta is peachy keen, supporting a trail of gay bars stretching from Midtown to East Atlanta and beyond. Get buzzed at a historic gay haunt for the city’s Black community, shake your tail feather at one of America’s few remaining lesbian bars, or learn how to line dance with country-loving queer folks. It’s no wonder this town gets called the LGBTQ+ capital of the South — there’s a little something for everyone. Head to one of these ten juice joints to sample the Big Peach’s local flavor.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
fox5atlanta.com
Popular Halloween festival and parade return to Atlanta
ATLANTA - Some people in southeast Atlanta have already kicked off Halloween celebrations with the return of the famous Little Five Points Halloween festival and parade. This was the first time the parade had been celebrated since 2018. People of all ages dressed up in all sorts of costumes to...
discoveratlanta.com
Atlanta Attractions Open on Thanksgiving Day
The long-range weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day in Atlanta looks perfect for getting out of the house. Luckily, several of the city’s most popular attractions are open on Turkey Day. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. Garden Lights, Holiday Nights is the annual light show at Atlanta Botanical Garden. New at...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, GA
Smyrna is one of the most charming cities in Georgia because of its serene atmosphere and beautiful areas that make visitors and locals want to stay. Also known as the "Jonquil City" for the abundance of jonquils that bloom in the spring, Smyrna is in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta.
Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date. Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
thehypemagazine.com
Meet This 22-Year-Old Upcoming Artist from Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta music scene is one of the most competitive music scenes around, but that hasn’t stopped 5750 JU from establishing himself as one of the city’s top emerging artists. No matter what he does, he always exudes style and attitude, which makes him instantly recognizable no matter where you are in Atlanta or across the state of Georgia.
secretatlanta.co
The Gate To The Upside Down Is Open At Atlanta’s Thrilling Stranger Things Experience
As we impatiently wait for Season 5 of Stranger Things, we can’t stop thinking about the fate of Hawkins and ponder Vecna’s next move. But if there’s anything the show taught us, it’s that there’s power in teamwork. Atlanta’s rad Stranger Things Experience is open, and it’s now your chance to gather your squad and unlock your power for the greater good!
Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic
Wellstar Health System, which set up an urgent care clinic to replace the hospital services it shuttered at Atlanta Medi...
AccessAtlanta
10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta
Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Cairo Jordan’s family in Atlanta spoke up after they learned his fate as the boy found dead in a suitcase in Southern Indiana back in April. When the news of Cairo’s death reached his great-grandmother, Mary Jane Jordan, she thought it was a...
