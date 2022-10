The city of Stone Mountain will hold its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public. It takes place in the municipal parking lot located at 922 Main Street in the downtown Stone Mountain area. Note that this is the city of Stone Mountain — it is not Stone Mountain Park.

