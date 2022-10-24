ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman in critical condition after incident at Derbyshire retirement complex - as police arrest man on suspicion of assault

By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was allegedly assaulted at a retirement complex.

Derbyshire Police were called to an incident at Shirland Court retirement housing in Shelton Lock, Derby, after doctors raised concerns about an injury the woman received.

One man was arrested in connection with the incident, which has left the woman in a critical condition.

Officers were first called to the scene on Friday and remained at the site on Sunday, according to witnesses as enquiries continue.

There is not believed to be a wider threat to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OluhO_0ilRGncs00
A woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after an alleged assault at Shirland Court retirement complex in Shelton Lock, Derbyshire. One man has been arrested in relation to the incident 

Shirland Court is managed by Derby Homes, with 11 residents living in one-bedroom flats, according to the Elderly Accommodation Counsel's Housing Care website.

It remains unclear whether the woman injured at the site is a resident or a visitor.

In a short statement, a spokesperson for Derby Homes said: 'We're aware of the incident.

'As this is an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment further.'

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: 'We were contacted by doctors on Friday 21 October who were concerned about the injuries a woman had suffered at a property on Shirland Court at Shelton Lock.

'She remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital and officers are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances around how she has become injured.

'A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries. Officers do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.'

