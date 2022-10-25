The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.

