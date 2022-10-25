Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languagesRickyManhattan, NY
NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Oilers
BLUES Falling 4-0 in Winnipeg, the St. Louis Blues were shut out for the first time since March 25, 2021. Including postseason games, the Blues played 124 games between shutouts - a franchise record and 18th on the NHL's all-time leaderboard. Despite the loss, Thomas Greiss excelled in goal with...
NHL
Throwback: Flyers Ace 1967 Expansion Draft
The Philadelphia Flyers did not begin play in the National Hockey League until the 1967-68 season. However, much of the groundwork was painstakingly set down over the course of the 1966-67 season after the NHL conditionally approved a franchise to Philadelphia Hockey Club, Inc., in February 1966. The National Hockey...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS, MO - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the critical moment to score his 200th-career NHL goal, netting the game-winner with 6:16 to go in regulation of a 3-1 Oilers victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played exceptional with 37 saves in...
NHL
AHL notebook: Lysell, Raty among 10 Eastern Conference players to watch
Bruins, Islanders forwards lead group of NHL prospects looking to make impact this season. The American Hockey League has a standout crop of young talent this season in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Today, we put a spotlight on 10 Eastern Conference prospects to watch (listen in alphabetical order). Jacob...
NHL
PODCAST: There's No Place Like Home ft. Jorge Moreno and Miguel Esparza
Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. On this week's episode, hosts Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision broadcasters MIguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. Episode Highlights. Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno talk how they came...
NHL
2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Blues
The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday night in the first game of a three-game road trip. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. Follow along with the In-Game Blog for tweets,...
NHL
Vilardi has goal, assist, Kings end 10-game skid against Lightning
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended a 10-game skid against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 win at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It was the second-longest active streak in the NHL; the Arizona Coyotes have lost 19 straight games to the Boston Bruins. It was the first...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2
With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday. "This is a two-game road trip, and we're not a team that's going to lose two in a...
NHL
Nugent-Hopkins scores 200th NHL goal late, Oilers defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th NHL goal in the third period to break a tie for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday. Nugent-Hopkins, who seconds prior couldn't beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington from in tight, took...
NHL
2023 Draft: Bedard gets A on Central Scouting's players to watch list
Center could be second player from Regina selected No. 1. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, earned an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list presented by BioSteel released Tuesday. The list is a compilation of draft-eligible prospects from all...
NHL
NHL's role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
NEW YORK -- Brenda Moller exited the elevator of the NHL corporate offices in New York on Oct. 17. She was greeted by executive vice president, club business affairs Susan Cohig and others she would get to know as colleagues for two weeks at a host organization for the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.
