Nikola Jokic scored nine points (3-4 FG, 0-0 3P, 3-3 FT) with nine rebounds, and nine assists across 27 minutes in Denver’s 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday. Jokic scored in single figures for the first time since February 27, the last time he played in Portland. He fell one point, rebound, and assist shy of a triple-double with nines across the board. Jokic has attempted fewer threes in each game this year, making just one per game, and was capped off Monday night when he attempted zero threes in a game for the first time since March 30. It has been a weird four-game start by Jokic’s standards, Pick 1.1 in most drafts this year. However, The Joker is still averaging nearly a triple-double with 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.5 assists so far and coming off back to back triple-doubles. Fantasy managers should chalk Monday night up to foul trouble and nothing more.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO