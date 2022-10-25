Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Belichick declines to name starter after Zappe replaces Jones in MNF loss
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did little to clarify the team's quarterback situation after Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones early in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. Asked during his postgame press conference to confirm who the team's starting quarterback is, Belichick opted for a non-answer: "We...
Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF
Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio. Teven Jenkins will stay at right guard, while...
Dan Orlovsky Critical Of Patriots Different Play-Calling For Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
With the New England Patriots dealing with a quarterback controversy, there’s been speculation the coaching staff has tried to set Bailey Zappe up for more success in terms of play-calling than Mac Jones. Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky added to that narrative Wednesday. Orlovsky took exception...
ESPN Analyst Comically Explains Fields and Bears Offense From MNF
ESPN analyst comically explains Fields, Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN analyst Marcus Spears can't believe he gets paid to point out the obvious. Moreover, he can't believe it took the Bears seven weeks to figure out how to effectively use Justin Fields on offense. The Bears...
theScore
Report: Elliott not expected to play vs. Bears due to knee injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears due to a knee injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The running back is dealing with a hyperextended right knee stemming from a hit in the second quarter of last Sunday's victory over the Detroit Lions, a source told Todd Archer of ESPN.
Yardbarker
Texans Notes: Maliek Collins, Nico Collins Timeline Update, Jaleel Johnson Signing
- Houston Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins isn't practicing Wednesday along with wide receiver Nico Collins. Collins suffered a chest injury that isn't regarded as long-term and his status is considered day to day. It's a similar status for Collins, who has a groin injury. Both got hurt during...
numberfire.com
Nico Collins (groin) not practicing Wednesday for Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (groin) did not practice on Wednesday during the portion of practice open to the media. Collins injured his groin during last week's game and made an early exit. He is reportedly considered day-to-day ahead of the Texans' Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans. Phillip Dorsett should see more snaps if Collins is ruled out. He registered a season-high 54% offensive snap share last week and caught 2 passes on 3 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. Brandin Cooks and Chris Moore could see an uptick in targets.
Best Week 8 NFL fantasy football matchups, including Tua Tagovailoa and Kenneth Walker
What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 8? Let’s take a dive into each position
ESPN
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
fantasypros.com
RJ Barrett scores 20 points in Monday's win over Magic
RJ Barrett scored 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT) while also dishing out one assist and grabbing six rebounds in the Knicks' 115-102 win over the Magic. Barrett has now finished with at least 15 points in each of the last two games after struggling in the team's season opener, averaging 19.0 points per game in that span. The 22-year-old continues to be a streaky shooter for the Knicks who is continuing to score more consistently for a team that desperately needs it. Barret is averaging 5.7 rebounds and 16.3 points per game while receiving plenty of volume, posting a usage rate of 24.2%.
fantasypros.com
Nikola Jokic held to nine points in loss Monday
Nikola Jokic scored nine points (3-4 FG, 0-0 3P, 3-3 FT) with nine rebounds, and nine assists across 27 minutes in Denver’s 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday. Jokic scored in single figures for the first time since February 27, the last time he played in Portland. He fell one point, rebound, and assist shy of a triple-double with nines across the board. Jokic has attempted fewer threes in each game this year, making just one per game, and was capped off Monday night when he attempted zero threes in a game for the first time since March 30. It has been a weird four-game start by Jokic’s standards, Pick 1.1 in most drafts this year. However, The Joker is still averaging nearly a triple-double with 20.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.5 assists so far and coming off back to back triple-doubles. Fantasy managers should chalk Monday night up to foul trouble and nothing more.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Freedman’s Favorites is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (knee) questionable for TNF
Andrews did not practice at all on the short week with his injury, and his status appears to be legitimately in doubt. But he missed practice last week with the injury, too, before playing, and he has yet to miss a game in his career because of an injury. The likelihood is that the Ravens are simply trying to take it easy with Andrews on a short week, but given his lack of production in Week 7, fantasy managers would be wise to monitor reports on Thursday on his status.
fantasypros.com
Gary Trent Jr. scores team-high 27 points Wednesday
Gary Trent Jr. recorded 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-10 3P), two steals, and two turnovers across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-109 win over the 76ers. Trent Jr. delivered a quintessential Trent Jr. stat line Wednesday. Three pointers, scoring, and steals are the life blood of his fantasy value. You can't rely on rebounds, assists, and blocks from the Duke product. The Raptors play the 76ers at home on Friday.
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams designated to return from IR
Williams has been on injured reserve for over a month due to an ankle injury he sustained early on this season, but he has recovered well and is now designated to return. He will have a chance to receive some real work for the Rams moving forward with Cam Akers likely to be traded in the coming weeks.
fantasypros.com
Jeremy Sochan scores career-high 14 points in win Monday
Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan poured in 14 points in a 115-106 win over the Timberwolves Monday. He was very efficient, hitting seven of nine shots, but missed both triples. Sochan had yet to make his mark offensively through his first three career games. This was an encouraging sign as he also played 23 minutes. That's a stark contrast to the 10 minutes he played last game. Nevertheless, until we see more consistency, he is not a playable option in most formats.
fantasypros.com
David Montgomery finds the end zone in Week 7
David Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards in the 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday night. He capped off the scoring with a one-yard run in the fourth quarter. Montgomery did not receive a target. Fantasy Impact:. The Bears had 44 rushing attempts in the game with Montgomery...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones expected to start Week 8
There has been a lot of speculation about whether the Patriots will start Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe in the past few weeks, but it looks like the team has decided to stick with Jones for this week. It isn't clear how close of a decision it was, and it's possible they could make a quarterback change if he doesn't play well in the coming weeks. No Patriots' pass-catcher is an elite fantasy option, but their ceiling's are raised with a non-rookie at the helm in Jones.
fantasypros.com
Graham Gano converts all three field-goal attempts in Week 7 win
Graham Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the Giants' Week 7 win over the Jaguars. Gano doesn't see that much love from fantasy managers but he has converted 88.2% of his field-goal attempts this season, including all four attempts from at least 50 yards. With a Giants team that can move the ball but doesn't always pile up the points, Gano can be considered a weekly starter in most leagues with a fairly safe floor.
Comments / 0