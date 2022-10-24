ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Biden slips and calls Kamala Harris a 'great president' when wishing her happy birthday - and joking that she just 'turned 30'

By Morgan Phillips, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

President Biden called Kamala Harris a 'great president' as he wished her a happy belated birthday on Monday.

'Kamala's birthday - she turned 30,' Biden joked at an event celebrating Diwali. The VP turned 58 on October 20. 'Happy birthday to a great president,' he said.

The gaffe-prone president has given away his job to his second-in-command in numerous word flubs since taking office.

'President Harris is a proud Howard alum,' Biden said in a commencement speech at South Carolina State last December.

He did the same during a press briefing on coronavirus vaccines in March 2021. That same month, he referred to Harris as 'the first lady.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irhFw_0ilRDTt100
President Biden called Kamala Harris a 'great president' as he wished her a happy belated birthday on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frjr3_0ilRDTt100
'Kamala's birthday - she turned 30,' Biden joked at an event celebrating Diwali

Last month the 79-year-old president had to apologize to the family of late Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski for forgetting she died.

'Jackie, are you here?' Biden asked during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. 'Where's Jackie?'

Biden was forced to defend his mental and physical fitness for office yet again on Sunday as questions continue to mount over whether the 79-year-old leader will - or even could - run for re-election in 2024.

During an interview on MSNBC's The Sunday Show, Biden was confident in his own capacities but conceded that he understood his nearing 80 was a 'concern' for some voters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYwY6_0ilRDTt100
The VP turned 58 on October 20. 'Happy birthday to a great president,' he said

Further pressing on his own mortality, Biden said, 'I could get a disease, I could drop dead tomorrow.'

'I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about, anyone's age, including mine. I think that's totally legitimate,' the president said.

'But the best way to make a judgment is to, you know, watch me. You know, am I slowing up? Do I not have the same pace? Or, you know, and that old joke, you know - everybody talks about the new, you know, 70s, 50s, you know all that stuff.'

'I do not want to jinx myself, I am in good health. All of my- everything physically about me is still functioning well, so you know, and mentally too, so,' the president said.

Voters' rising doubts about Biden at age 79 come against the backdrop of his stagnant job approval numbers, which have hovered in the low 40s for months after dropping for much of his tenure.

However most polls still show him above his vice president, Kamala Harris, whose rock-bottom favorability has Democrat election-watchers worried about who will take up Biden's mantle.

Despite that, Biden sung Harris' praises during his Sunday show interview.

'First of all, she's smart as hell. She has a backbone like a ramrod and she has enormous integrity,' he said.

'She is really, really thoroughly informed- particularly on areas of foreign policy, national security issues. So I find her to be extremely, extremely well qualified'

He insisted that she was not left out of any White House meetings or decisions.

'We engage her in everything,' Biden said.

Comments

Joella Waggoner Wheeler
2d ago

I cannot believe this idiot was elected in the first place (questionable) and the fact that people still think he’s brilliant. Doesn’t say much for them now does it?

21
217
Darkstar86
2d ago

This is all intentional. They were intending on keeping him as a temporary president and then installing Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris with the help of Nancy pelosi will facilitate more political corruption and bad policies which will lead to more globalist control (as we've already seen). The Democrats are more than willing to sell us out and corrupt our system for their own personal benefit and have been actively caught doing it multiple times. Joe was never meant to be a 4 year president. Now the Democrats are mad that people are waking up to their garbage agendas and they're using the media to constantly puppet lies and slander campaigns against political adversaries that are calling them out for their corruption and disgustingly self-serving behavior.

30
172
zeeBEE02
2d ago

When are they going to realize this man not all there. It’s already getting embarrassing other countries are realizing what a joke he’s becoming. Plus at this point it’s getting cruel letting him go on. We know who is really running the US the VP and Pelosi. Let the man go with some Dignity!

4
105
