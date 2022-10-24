Read full article on original website
shastascout.org
In Their Own Words: Haynes, Rickert Explain How They’ll Move A.C.I.D. Forward, If Elected
There are three open seats on the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District (A.C.I.D.) board this November. Two of the three seats are already decided, but in A.C.I.D.’s Division 5, current board chair Brenda Haynes faces an opponent for the first time, she says, in her twenty-one years on the board. She’s running against James Rickert, a political newcomer.
chicotaxpayers.com
Joe Azzarito: will the city be borrowing annually the $24,000,000 using realizable tax receipts, along with other general fund monies, to pay for the borrowed funds, both principle and interest? We need to know this!
Regular contributor Joe Azzarito had some thoughts that wouldn’t conform to the Enterprise Record’s format:. Chico citizens are being asked to approve our city council’s decision to increase the rate of sales tax charged on numerous goods and services in this coming November’s election. Known as Proposition H, an add on local sales tax of 1% will, if passed, become law, unless repealed by citizens effective January 1, 2023. This will restate Chico’s sales tax rate and raise the combined tax rate to 8.25% from its current 7.25%.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico High Veteran Ring of Honor
The Veteran Ring of Honor will feature the names of veterans who attended high schools in Chico. The Veteran Ring of Honor will feature the names of veterans who attended high schools in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
Paradise Post
Paradise Cinema 7 movie theater will not reopen
PARADISE — The owner of Paradise Cinema 7 announced Tuesday on Facebook that the theater would not re-open and denied rumors that the building had been sold to a church. Not only did the owner/operator Scott Lotter deny they were selling to a church, he also pointed out that he wasn’t renting the space to a church either.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
actionnewsnow.com
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters stop house fire in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a small fire inside the walls of a home in Red Bluff on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) said their crews were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Street at around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. When crews arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected drug deal leads to 2 grams of colored fentanyl at Windchime Park
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers found colored fentanyl at Windchime Park on Wednesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said its TARGET Team was at the park preparing for Thursday’s camping enforcements. A vehicle pulled over to the curb as officers were in the...
kubaradio.com
Butte College Chem Lab Accident Injures Instructor and Six Students
(Butte County, CA) – A chemistry lab experiment at Butte College that resulted in an instructor and 6 students being injured by flying glass shards, when a beaker exploded, is under investigation. Everyone was wearing safety goggles and the experiment was being conducted under a [protective hood, according to...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police search for suspect in an attempted bank robbery
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect they say attempted to rob a Chico bank on Thursday afternoon. At about 12:45 p.m., police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted bank robbery. Police said the suspect entered the bank and...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
L.A. Weekly
Toni Morgan Killed, Serina Ali Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 20 [Yuba City, CA]
1 Dead, Multiple Injured after DUI Collision near Humphrey Road. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road. According to reports, the driver of a 2020 Honda Ridgeline was heading south at a high rate of speed and drove through a stop sign. As a result, the Honda collided with a 2010 Dodge Charger that had the right of way.
actionnewsnow.com
Victim shot in 900 block of Nord Avenue, Police say suspect in custody
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police says a gunman shot one person in the face and arm with an air rifle in a Nord Ave. shopping center in front of Taj Indian Cuisine and The Cheese Steak Shop. The victim was completing a door dash order. Employees at both shops say...
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
actionnewsnow.com
Coroner’s office ID’s man found dead in Subway bathroom
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead inside a Chico Subway bathroom earlier this week. The Butte County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Thomas McKinney Jr. of Chico died. Officers responded to the Subway on Mangrove Avenue Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
