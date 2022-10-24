ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer finds Paul Rudd's title character exploring the Quantum Realm and reveals Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Marvel Studios has released the first long-awaited trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania, which kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne).

The trailer (via Marvel Studios YouTube) also offers a new glimpse at Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who made his MCU debut in last year's Loki TV series, and is also featured on the newly-released poster as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJZZN_0ilRAfLo00
Trailer: Marvel Studios has released the first long-awaited trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania, which kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJePG_0ilRAfLo00
Poster: The trailer (via Marvel Studios YouTube) also offers a new glimpse at Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who made his MCU debut in last year's Loki TV series, and is also featured on the newly-released poster as well

The trailer starts with Scott Lang walking down the street, now being recognized by many through his status as an Avenger.

'I used to ask myself a lot of questions. Scott, you're an ex-con. How are you an Avenger? That doesn't make sense,' he says, while he's seen returning to the Baskin-Robbins store he worked at in the first Ant-Man, where he's named, 'Employee of the Century.'

He also gives a young kid a high-five who has an Ant-Man backpack, as also seen walking the red carpet at a black-tie event with Hope, clad in a white gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nq0VB_0ilRAfLo00
Recognized: The trailer starts with Scott Lang walking down the street, now being recognized by many through his status as an Avenger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zycRn_0ilRAfLo00
Baskin-Robbins: 'I used to ask myself a lot of questions. Scott, you're an ex-con. How are you an Avenger? That doesn't make sense,' he says, while he's seen returning to the Baskin-Robbins store he worked at in the first Ant-Man, where he's named, 'Employee of the Century'

'But everywhere I go people tell me the same thing,' Scott adds in voice over, while a coffee shop clerk tells him, 'Thank you Spider-Man!' though he doesn't correct him.

Back at his home, his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton, replacing Abby Ryder Fortson from 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp) reveals something they invented.

'People still need help, Dad. That's why we made this. It's like a satellite for deep space, but Quantum,' Cassie explains, turning the device on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnqBn_0ilRAfLo00
Spider-Man: 'But everywhere I go people tell me the same thing,' Scott adds in voice over, while a coffee shop clerk tells him, 'Thank you Spider-Man!' though he doesn't correct him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwGzu_0ilRAfLo00
Cassie: Back at his home, his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton, replacing Abby Ryder Fortson from 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp) reveals something they invented

Janet is immediately alarmed, adding, 'You're sending a signal to the Quantum Realm? Turn it off, now.'

But she's too late as the device starts pulling everyone into the Quantum Realm, with Scott going after Cassie.

They find themselves in a mysterious and unfamiliar place with Cassie asking, 'Where are we?' as Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road continues playing as a number of bizarre characters surface.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwzML_0ilRAfLo00
Turn it off: Janet is immediately alarmed, adding, 'You're sending a signal to the Quantum Realm? Turn it off, now'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eC25p_0ilRAfLo00
Quantum: But she's too late as the device starts pulling everyone into the Quantum Realm, with Scott going after Cassie

Janet explains, 'It's a secret universe, beneath ours,' as she's with Hank and their daughter Hope, as Hope asks why she's so scared.

'There's something I never told you,' she says, as we hear Kang stating, 'This place, it isn't what you think.'

The trailer continues with more shots of various bizarre characters - including a glimpse at the unspecified character played by Bill Murray in his MCU debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyRlI_0ilRAfLo00
Secret universe: Janet explains, 'It's a secret universe, beneath ours,' as she's with Hank and their daughter Hope, as Hope asks why she's so scared
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrQNm_0ilRAfLo00
Never: 'There's something I never told you,' she says, as we hear Kang stating, 'This place, it isn't what you think'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oqaO_0ilRAfLo00
Bill's debut: The trailer continues with more shots of various bizarre characters - including a glimpse at the unspecified character played by Bill Murray in his MCU debut

'I can get you home and give you more time... if you help me,' Kang says over a number of action-packed shots, as we see Scott, Cassie and Hope all in their Ant-Man suits as Kang approaches.

'So, what's it gonna be... Ant-Man?' Kang asks, as the trailer comes to an end.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters nationwide starting February 17, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9zbs_0ilRAfLo00
Suits: 'I can get you home and give you more time... if you help me,' Kang says over a number of action-packed shots, as we see Scott, Cassie and Hope all in their Ant-Man suits as Kang approaches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiAo1_0ilRAfLo00
Kang: 'So, what's it gonna be... Ant-Man?' Kang asks, as the trailer comes to an end
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4xIE_0ilRAfLo00
Theaters: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters nationwide starting February 17, 2023

