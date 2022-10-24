ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 25

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYtlY_0ilR8xSF00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

A moon of fresh starts brings forgiveness on to the horizon – and if you have been holding a grudge for whatever reason then you can let this go now. And feel the positivity flowing through your life.

A total beauty or fitness makeover can also start today – with just one small step.

“M” is waiting for a work decision.

Get all the latest Aries horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

PLAY MYSTIC MEG BINGO TO WIN A SHARE OF £19,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQ2bg_0ilR8xSF00
Your daily horoscope for Tuesday

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

On-off wedding or other life-commitment plans get a brilliant boost from the moon.

No matter what doubts have appeared in the past, now the future can be golden.

A business with an “S” name could feature strongly in your career destiny.

Silence may be easier at home, but you know you need to say something.

Get all the latest Taurus horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

Horoscope traits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBfZf_0ilR8xSF00

What does your star sign mean for you?

Aries - The best and worst characteristics of the head of the zodiac

Aquarius - The traits you need to know for the air sign

Capricorn - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Cancer - The key traits for the sign include a keen love of food

Gemini - The traits to be aware of for the sign with a symbol of twins

Leo - The best and worst characteristics of the fire sign

Libra - What does the seventh star sign mean for your personality?

Pisces - The key traits for the sign include an interest in the arts

Sagittarius - The traits you need to know for the fire sign

Scorpio - What does this star sign mean for your personality?

Taurus - The best and worst characteristics of the earth sign

Virgo - The key traits for the sign include loyalty and kindness

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Two very different teams, at work or at home – maybe within a couple – have the opportunity to think and act as one today.

And yes, you should give this serious consideration. Because the moon and Venus make you a star mix of good sense and genius ideas.

You are quick to spot cash chances, and go get them.

Lucky numbers end in at least one zero.

Get all the latest Gemini horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Romance, fun and flirtation are all around you today, powered by the sun and the moon eclipse.

So whatever, and whoever, you think you know inside out, think again.

Surprises are in store, some of them hidden in your own heart.

Stepping outside a fixed set of work or study rules shows you a new possibility.

Get all the latest Cancer horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Removal or renovation plans that have been on hold can get a push forward from the new moon.

A dream address is becoming a reality.

Meanwhile, your ability to hear all sides of a family or friendship discussion, without taking any sides, is an asset.

Passion waits for the ideal moment – it could be tonight.

Get all the latest Leo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

This is such a strong communication day – not just for making new connections, but having a clean break from those that don’t work well for you. You know which these are.

A film or book plot that comes into your mind should be written down – this could be the start of a personal entertainment package.

Get all the latest Virgo horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39y4M3_0ilR8xSF00
Do check a card game carefully Credit: Getty

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

The moon and Venus join together to take you to the top of a cash-finding and investing list.

From the smallest item in a secondhand store to the biggest luxury buy, your eye for a bargain is so strong. So don’t let yourself be talked down from a money decision.

In love, deep feelings matter more than style.

Get all the latest Libra horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

There’s something so special about you today – the spark of the sun, the deep love power of Venus, but most of all the optimistic outlook of the new moon.

Whatever mistakes have happened, you can step away and see a new future – for you, and those you care for.

Your name, repeated, can unlock a competition code.

Get all the latest Scorpio horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

List of 12 star signs

The traditional dates used by Mystic Meg for each sign are below.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

The Jupiter effect on your family zone may have been brewing for a while, but now you can feel its power.

Instead of worrying about the worst, you can expect the best and trust in your ability to make great choices.

This can include a “North” address and a new way of sharing costs.

Love and luck link you to initial “H”

Get all the latest Sagittarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Rivals can become friends when one makes the first move – could this be you?

Deciding to leave everything behind, good and bad, and start again is your new moon strength.

Mars fires up fitness energy, but don’t overdo it.

Your love zone is patient and kind.

A fun event where roles are reversed can set the scene.

Get all the latest Capricorn horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rlsd_0ilR8xSF00
What do the signs have in store for you today?

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

You’re the trailblazer and trendsetter of the zodiac today, with the kind of dreams everyone wants to be part of.

You may need to make some tough choices about who you take with you. But don’t doubt how precious and full of potential your own intentions are.

An “S” location sets the scene for a rich reunion.

Get all the latest Aquarius horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Your travel chart is warming up and journey dates start to slot into your diary. Don’t dwell on why they can’t happen; listen to advice on how they could.

Relationships built on mutual trust do best, however long or short a time they may have existed.

If you’re single, it’s hard to resist a Capricorn’s warm smile.

Get all the latest Pisces horoscope news including your weekly and monthly predictions

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 23rd October to 29th October, 2022

Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the cosmos? The week ahead brings many powerful cosmic shifts. Saturn in Aquarius turns direct on 23rd October, ending the retrograde journey that began on 4th June. It’s time to take the karmic lessons we’ve learned and apply them to our lives. The sun and Venus enter Scorpio on 23rd October, heightening our passions, lustful desires, and intuition. The solar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on 25th October, transforming our lives by releasing and healing the past. Jupiter retrograde moonwalks into Pisces on 28th October, taking us back to the beginning of May. What have we learned since then? How have we grown? This is our second chance to make changes and to open our minds to growth. The week ends with Mercury gliding into Scorpio on 29th October. When Mercury is in Scorpio, words are deep and meaningful — but can sting. Choose yours wisely!
Bustle

Your Horoscope For November 2022

This November, prepare for dramatic redirections as the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will stir up shocking endings in your work and financial life on Nov. 8. You may feel a deep calling to pack a bag and travel to a new destination on Nov. 16 when Venus enters Sagittarius. Make the most of this energy by sharing your love generously. It’s time to restore the sense of adventure and excitement in your relationships. Mercury will follow Venus’ lead on Nov. 17, when it begins its journey in philosophical Sagittarius. This will cause you to muse on bigger questions about the meaning of life and your purpose. This expansive and learning-focused energy is great for picking up a new skill or learning a language.
The Dispatch

What’s Your Sign? – October 28, 2022

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although you love being the focus of everyone’s attention, it’s a good idea to take a few steps back right now to just watch the action. What you see can help with an upcoming decision. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): “Caution”...
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 10/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can't hope to win every dispute – and even if you're in the right, let it go. Some battles are worth throwing in order to win the war. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): What happened to taking some time off? It disappeared somewhere between winding things down and starting something up. You can always make up for it later.
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Horoscopes Oct. 24-30

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. The Sun entered the transformative sign of Scorpio over the weekend, just in time for us to embrace the spooky week ahead. An exciting energy is in the air, encouraging us to dig deep within our subconscious and power through the changes we need to make. Self-love affirmations are important to practice this week, as the partial solar eclipse Tuesday has the potential to throw your emotions off balance. Remember this is only a phase because sometimes we need a bit of shadow to fully appreciate the light.
ohmymag.co.uk

Here is what your guardian angel is called according to your date of birth

Many people believe that a guardian angel watches over them. Like astrology, angelology has become popular in recent years. We reveal the name of your guardian angel according to your birth date. Your guardian angel according to your date of birth. Astrology allows you to get to know yourself and...
StyleCaster

Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)

Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Elite Daily

The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
Raleigh News & Observer

Your Horoscope: What’s in Store for You October 23, – October 29, 2022?

At the beginning of the week, you’re trying to plan for what’s to come In the days ahead. Thankfully, horoscopes are useful for predicting life events (big or small) to help you stay prepared. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign this week with your Woman’s World horoscope for October 23, to October 29, 2022.
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You

You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks  to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
In Style

After This Month's New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Scorpio, Your Relationships May Never Be the Same

On October 23, the sun shifts into the fixed water sign, ushering in Scorpio season, a time of year that’s as tailored to bolstering our closest relationships as it is spooky, enchanting, ethereal, and even, at times, unnerving. That’s because the eighth sign — co-ruled by Mars, the planet of action, sex, strength, and courage, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, power, and rebirth — is one of the most intense and mysterious members of the zodiac. Innately comfortable with deep emotional terrain, Scorps have no interest in doing — or feeling — anything halfway. And that’s certainly a message you’ll want to bear in mind as we move toward the third eclipse of the year and first of this fall’s eclipse season.
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected

If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week & Their Charisma Is Downright Irresistible

After a dynamic full moon in Aries, the week begins with Mercury re-entering harmony-seeking Libra, making our conversations all the more amicable and light-hearted. However, thanks to Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow, what was swept beneath the rug at the beginning of September could come back around for reconsideration, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 10 to 16. Also, there will be at least six planets transiting through air signs by midweek, so be sure to keep an open mind. Have you been contemplating your commitment with a significant other? Are you waiting to hear back about...
Refinery29

It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac signs who have anger issues

Being around people who have short tempers or get easily agitated is one of the most challenging tasks of our lives. It’s like you don’t know what might set them off or cause a fight. While we all go a little mad at times, there’re some people who are always angry even at the tiniest of inconveniences in life. These four zodiac signs are some of them.
ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs most likely to betray you

Some signs are famous for their unwavering loyalty and dedication, whether it’s to their friends, family, or even projects. However, the reason this trait is so celebrated is because of the sheer number of snakes out there that will do anything to get to the top, even if it means using other people as stepping stones to get there. It’s not necessarily that they love to target you, says YourTango; you’re just in the way of their success.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
845K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy