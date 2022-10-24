ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Watch this space!': Out of work Sean Dyche hints at a potential return to management after shrugging off Bournemouth links as 'a lot of talk'.... but the ex-Burnley boss admits 'it's always flattering to be linked' with clubs

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Former Burnely boss Sean Dyche brushed aside questions on being linked to Premier League side Bournemouth, before hinting at a potential return to football.

Dyche admitted that rumours linking him with a club are 'not new territory' and admitted that he had 'a few links' during his time at Turf Moor.

The 51-year-old made an appearance on Sky Sports as a pundit covering the Cherries trip to West Ham, and having been out of a job since before the end of last season, he was asked about rumours of a move to Bournemouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a137I_0ilR5mNn00
As a pundit on Sky Sports' Monday Night football Sean Dyche dismissed Bournemouth links

'No, it's there's a lot of talk,' he said. 'Obviously, I was under contract at Burnley not under contract anymore.

'You're out of contract as a manager so to speak, so that probably changes your views you'd probably get linked a bit quicker.

'And a few links when I was at Burnley, so it's not new territory, but it's often you know, people throwing names around thrown in the hat. It's always flattering to be linked. Watch this space!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIPYk_0ilR5mNn00
The Cherries struggled in their trip to east London as they fell to a 2-0 loss at West Ham

Dyche's comments come more than six months after his dismissal from the Lancashire outfit, who were later relegated to the Championship.

However the former centre-back was one of the most successful managers in the club's recent history, having kept them in the Premier League for six seasons in a row.

Now though there are several sides in the top-flight either with vacant managerial positions or a manager in place that is coming increasingly under threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhUMP_0ilR5mNn00
Dyche managed Burnly for nine and a half years before his eventual sacking back in April

Aston Villa only appointed Unai Emery on Monday night, and both Wolves and Bournemouth are currently without permanent managers, with Brendan Rodgers and Jesse Marsch also under heavy scrutiny.

And he remained coy on his plans for the future when quizzed later on Monday Night football, implying that he was in no rush to get back into the dugout.

When asked if he was prepared to wait for as long as 18 months to make his return like Eddie Howe did before joining Newcastle, he said: 'You never know do you? The itch comes back.

'I mean, and you know, I wasn't just managing for nine years - I've been on the road for nine half years, you know?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SMstS_0ilR5mNn00
But he refused to rule out a return to the dugout and claimed that 'the itch' comes back again

Comments / 0

