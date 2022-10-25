MMA Junkie Radio #3305: UFC 280 recap, Aljamain Sterling's title reign, more

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,305, the fellas bring take a look back at UFC 280 and discuss the fallout from the event in Abu Dhabi. In addition, they debate Aljamain Sterling’s potential as a long-reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Conor McGregor’s latest social media chirps, and more. Tune in!

