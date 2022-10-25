ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Junkie Radio #3305: UFC 280 recap, Aljamain Sterling's title reign, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,305, the fellas bring take a look back at UFC 280 and discuss the fallout from the event in Abu Dhabi. In addition, they debate Aljamain Sterling’s potential as a long-reigning UFC bantamweight champion, Conor McGregor’s latest social media chirps, and more. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

